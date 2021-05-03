Fredericktown aldermen take next steps for two major projects

The Fredericktown City Council last week made progress on two big projects with the passing of two ordinances.
At the regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the aldermen unanimously passed one ordinance relating to the new public safety facility and the other ordinance relating to the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project.
The ordinances were the next official step needed to enter into contracts and begin the projects.
The first authorized the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and FGM Architects to design the new public safety building. The contract listed the third or fourth quarter of 2021 as the target start date for construction and quarter four of 2022 or quarter one of 2023 as the target completion date.
The public safety building is being paid for by a city-wide, half-cent sales tax residents approved through Proposition P during the Aug. 7, 2018, primary election.
As for the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project, the ordinance authorizes the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and Jokerst Inc. The project will include water main replacement on Westside Drive, Northwood Avenue and Maple Court.
During regular session, the council also passed an ordinance in Chapter 355 of the code book establishing a snow route.
The subject of lighting for the sports complex was brought up during work session business. City Administrator James Settle said he added the topic to the agenda because if they want lights out there this year, then the wheels need to start moving.
"I talked to (Electric Department Supervisor) Jeff (Lawson) and he said it is going to take several weeks to get the materials here," Settle said. "If we are going to do it this year, we need to get something ordered."
Settle said he spoke with the accountants and the money to pay for the project would have to be more of a loan from the electric department.
Alderman Harold Thomas said he thinks, with everything going on with the electric department, it would be better to wait a little while for the lights.
Alderman Rick Polete asked how up-to-date the quote in front of them was and questioned whether prices were continuing to go up.
"The quote that we are going off, this figure, is back from January," Lawson said. "It is was good for 30 days. I'm sure the metal poles are going up and that."
"Maybe we could get a current bid, a current estimate on what it's going to cost," Polete said. "I would like to know, whether we decide to do it or not. We are going to have to look at a real figure to make a decision. It may be $250,000. We don't know."
Polete said he is anxious to get the light done, but he would like a cost estimate first.
The council asked Lawson to get updated bids from the two companies who offered the cheaper metal halide lights. They plan to review the bids at the next meeting.
In other business, a public hearing was set for 5:15 p.m., May 24, at City Hall regarding a special use permit request from Dennis Siders of Madison County Council for Developmentally Disabled for the Community Unit Plan for Meadows of Fredericktown.
The aldermen then went into closed session for one legal matter.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is May 10 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
