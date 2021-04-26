Fredericktown City Aldermen take oaths of office

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting this month, and after a few preliminary housekeeping tasks, discussed water and electric issues and projects the city was facing.
In regular session business, the April 6 election results were verified with a resolution and Aldermen Rick Polete, Paul Brown and Kevin Jones took their oaths of office.
Polete was nominated as president of the board for another year and graciously accepted. Bimbi Lopez was reappointed as city clerk, Teresa Harbison was reappointed as deputy clerk and the two took their oaths of office. Mary Boner was also reappointed as city attorney.
In other business, the council passed one ordinance and discussed a second one. The first order was to amend an ordinance regarding burning yard waste. This ordinance had previously been in the city's book of ordinances but had somehow been overlooked and needed to be added.
The second ordinance, which was tabled until next meeting, added a new article to Chapter 355, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places. The purpose of the new article is to make removal of snow and ice from certain public streets safe, economical and more efficient. When the snow proclamation is in effect, those listed in the article will have to remove their vehicles from the street.
The council then reviewed and renewed 11 liquor licenses. The 11 businesses in town with liquor licenses include The Beer Haus, Lalo's Mexican Grill, Chuck's Short Stop, Dollar General #13129, Walmart, Dollar General #1211, C-Barn, The Depot Cafe, Madison County Farm Supply, BMW Convenience and Harps.
During work session business, the council approved a bid from Jokerst Inc. in the amount of $168,599 and a request to purchase pipe materials from Core & Main for roughly $20,360, both for the 2021 water main replacement project.
City Engineer Tim Baer said the project will include Westside Drive, Northwood Avenue, and Maple Court. He said, the Maple Court section down to West Main Street was recently added to the project.
"We added that section because to tie it into the Northwood waterline that is existing there, it would have to be what we call a hot tap, which is a special tap you do on that main, that is pretty expensive," Baer said. "Rather than doing that, why don't we just go all the way down to Main Street because when they ran that new line a few years ago, they set it up with a T and valve and all we have to do is hook to that one and go. "
Baer said they are taking the roughly $6,000 which would have been used for a hot tap and applying it to more main extension down West Main Street.
"Having said that, we have expanded the project a little from what was originally planned," Baer said. "We’ve put it out for bids, and we got five bids which I thought was really good."
Baer recommended the city accept the low bid from Jokerst Inc.
"After we had already put it out for bid and contractors were looking at plans trying to figure things out, it came to our attention that the PVC pipe is getting harder to find," Baer said. "Prices are going up and it is all attributed to, they say it was from the hurricane down in Texas a few years ago. Really the bottom line is that the resin that the pipe makers use to make the pipe is in short supply."
Baer said they talked to some suppliers and were told they could only have price quotes for one day.
"We thought about it a little bit and ran through a few different scenarios and decided the best option for the city is if we buy the pipe ourselves and let the contractors know that," Baer said. "Then whatever the price of pipe is the day we buy it, that’s what we are paying for it. That way the contractors aren’t having to guess and fluff up their price which would artificially inflate the price to the city."
A request to approve the previously discussed 12-month pay back to MPUA and the cost of $11 per meter per month for residential, $51 per meter per month for commercial and $257 per meter per month for demand, for a period of 12 months was approved by the council.
"Obviously at the end of the 12 months it would go away," Polete said. "I think this is in the best interest of the customers."
The council also approved a request to have Toth & Associates perform a rate study for the electric department in the amount of $19,740.
"I came in (2009), and I think they were just doing it then, so it's been 10 or 11 years I think," City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal said. "Part of that big bill that we had, MPUA said we should be doing a large rate study every ten years and a maintenance rate study every three years. We haven’t been doing any of that."
Baudendistal said, the study will evaluate what the city currently has and see if it is covering everything, perform a cost analysis, and build a rate structure.
"Then once we have this big one done, the maintenance one I think is about $3,000, which is every three years," Baudendistal said. "They would just kind of look and make sure we are still covering our expenses and we are not going in the hole or we are not too high. They would just make sure we are still in that niche."
The council also sent two requests to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The first was a request by Kyle Stephens for a minor subdivision on a vacant lot located on Jennifer Street.
The second request was made by Dennis Siders for a special use permit for Meadows of Fredericktown.
Jeff Farmer said, the city decided what is best for Meadows of Fredericktown is a community unit plan which would require a special use permit to proceed. He said he was under the assumption everything had been done already, but the paperwork could not be found, so they are starting over.
The council also set Spring Clean Up for this week. This service is a drop off service, although a pickup service was available by registering at City Hall for a $10 fee prior to April 22. All items must be separated by categories and loose items must be bagged or boxed. All brush must be taken to the Transfer Station. There will be no pick up or on-site chipping.
The council went into closed session for one litigation update.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is tonight, immediately following the 5:30 work session at City Hall.
