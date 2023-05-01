The Fredericktown License Office, located at 26 Court Square, Suite 120, opened April 19 at 9 a.m.

The office hours and days of operation for the Fredericktown License Office can be found on the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or by calling 573-561-5565.

The management contract for the Fredericktown License Office was awarded to SEMO Tags LLC on March 16.

All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.