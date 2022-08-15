 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericktown License Office to close soon

The Fredericktown License Office at 105 Armory St. in Fredericktown will close Aug. 26.

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office in Fredericktown, located at 105 Armory St. The last day of operations will be Aug. 26.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.

The Fredericktown License Office contract will be placed out for bid on Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, in the future. Until that time, the department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

  • Farmington License Office – 103 Walker Dr., Farmington
  • Pilot Knob License Office – 203 W. Maple St., Pilot Knob
  • Perryville License Office – 624 B N. Old St. Mary’s Rd., Perryville
  • Marble Hill License Office – 301 Union St., Marble Hill

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

  • License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew license plates, contingent on whether the county in which the resident lives participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department of Revenue. Check to see which counties participate.
  • Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.
  • Answers are available 24/7 with the help of the department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at 573-751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

