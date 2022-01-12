Fredericktown purchases ladder truck from Farmington

The Fredericktown City Council approved the purchase of a used 105-foot ladder truck for the fire department during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.

The $50,000 purchase from the City of Farmington is a budgeted item and will replace a current truck which has been in need of constant repair over the past few years.

"Our existing one, as you guys know, we keep pumping money into it every year," Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said. "We have pumped enough money in it the last four years to buy this truck. It is to replace that truck."

Clark said it is a great deal for a truck which is in very good shape and will come almost fully equipped with equipment and hoses.

"It is 105-foot ladder, which will give us a ladder truck for our ISO rating," Clark said. "Our current one is 65 foot, it does not go down on our ISO as a ladder truck, so this should help improve our ISO rating."

Clark said the ISO rating is an insurance rating for the city, and the lower the number, the better insurance rates for the citizens covered under the Fredericktown Fire Department.

"Currently our rating is at a 4," Clark said "We were the first ones in this part of the county when we got our 4.

"We beat Farmington, Cape, we beat all of them. Now those guys are sitting at a 3, so hopefully this will get us down to a 3 and keep us in competition with all those full-time departments."

This will not be the first time this particular truck has been to Fredericktown. It has been used for mutual aid in numerous occasions including the fire at the old middle school building. Clark said this was the truck that went "plum through" the roundabout during that fire because the firefighters did not know the roundabout was there.

In other work session business, the council discussed Prop P and the status of the public safety building.

The discussion began with clarifications of the wording of Prop P.

"I just wanted to read and clarify what the residents of Fredericktown voted on Tuesday, Aug. 7 of 2018," Alderman Paul Brown said. "The city residents of Fredericktown voted to approve Proposition P which states, 'Shall the City of Fredericktown, Missouri impose a citywide sales tax of one-half of one percent for the purpose of improving the public safety of the city by providing revenue solely for the operation of the Fredericktown Police and Fire Departments, including the construction of a new Police and Fire Department facility, hiring a school resource officer, and other enhanced public safety services?'"

Police Chief Eric Hovis then asked, specifically for clarification purposes, if any of the aldermen have said no to any equipment, any raises or any buildings at this point in time. The aldermen agreed that was accurate and that nothing had been decided at this point.

City Administrator James Settle then presented the council with current plans for the public safety building. He said he took the changes back to FGM Architects and the price is still going to be $3.4 million because the price per square foot did not change. The hard cost of the building is $2.7 million with extra soft costs of about $700,000.

"We just need to make a decision if this is the way we want to go," Settle said. "This gives a complete build up of the fire department and a complete building (current fire house) for the police department. Also, they are just going to be separate and not together."

"I think that was our goal to get a bigger facility for the fire apparatus, obviously this truck coming in is going to be bigger than the one we’ve got," Alderman Rick Polete said. "If the police department could renovate the existing fire house opposing to just tearing it down, that would be very beneficial, just in my opinion. Then maybe incorporate city court in that far bay."

Brown said he thinks it is a good idea, but is stuck on the cost. He said he would like to look at the $700,000 soft cost and see what is really necessary and not necessary.

"I mean I would certainly like to stay at the 2.7 or 2.5 number if at all possible," Brown said. "I think this is the direction we need to go, but I think we need to do a little more digging into what is incorporated in these soft numbers but it is just part of the process."

The council directed Settle to move forward with this design plan and begin discussing details.

Also during work session, Alderman Kevin Jones made a request to have the council consider amending a zoning ordinance which requires mobile homes to be no older than 10 years prior to placement.

Jones said he is having trouble finding mobile homes in that age range for his mobile home park due to price increases and manufacturing backlogs. The council, with Jones abstaining, voted to send the request to the planning and zoning commission for it to look into increasing the ordinance to 25 years.

During regular session business, three ordinances were passed. The first allows the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to place lighting around the roundabout. The second ordinance grants the city a utility easement from Great Southern Bank in order to provide services to Meadows of Fredericktown. The council also passed an ordinance to execute an agreement with the Fredericktown R-I School District relative to the employment of School Resource Officers.

During her mayor's report, Mayor Kelly Korokis recognized a long-time city employee who recently died.

"I just want to extend our condolences to the family of Ted Brewington," Korokis said. "He was a very, very fine man. He worked for the city for 30 years. He actually retired and came back part time. He will be greatly missed."

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Jan. 24, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.

Victoria Kemper is reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.