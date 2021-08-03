Fredericktown receives State of Missouri Bicentennial Resolution

In other business, City Attorney Mary Boner brought up a discussion regarding "use tax."

"I just wanted to bring to your attention that a bill did pass in the general assembly this year and was signed by the governor on June 30 changing the use tax," Boner said. "The use tax is kind of like a sales tax on online sales. So if you buy something on Amazon you don’t pay a sales tax well that is changed now."

Boner said the use tax will require shoppers to pay state tax on online goods and if the city wants to have the equivalent amount of city sales tax collected they would have to put it on a ballot for the citizens to vote.

"It is up to this board as to whether or not you want to put that on the ballot and then the citizens would vote," Boner said. "The pro, and I’m not advocating for it, but the reason why you would do it would be for the businesses in town to even the playing field so that if someone bought online they would have to pay the same sales tax as if they went up here to the hardware store or something like that. It evens the playing field for your in-town merchants."

Boner said the new "use tax" becomes effective Jan. 1, 2023 giving the city enough time to get it to the voters if they decide to put it on the ballot.