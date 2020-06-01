Fredericktown voters to decide Prop. 2

“A question came up at one of the meetings where we were talking about this, what if something happens where the district gets a bunch of funds and you’re saying you want this $3.90 permanently,” Starkey said. “Well we do, but the school board sets the rate every August, so if we had a great jump in our assessed evaluation and we didn’t need the total $3.90, the school board could set the levy at the appropriate level.”

Starkey said the school district is not trying to make money, it's trying to keep a balanced budget. He said right now the budget is more than $19 million and the revenue is a little over that, also.

“If we stayed at $3.90, we are basically right on the average of the area schools and slightly below the state average,” Starkey said. “So you know we are just wanting to stay right in the ballpark with everyone at this particular time and hopefully with your support we can get that done.”

Starkey compared the rate of Ste. Genevieve School District saying the town is roughly the same size and its tax rate is $3.459. He said, while the Ste. Genevieve rate may be a little bit lower, the big difference is the assessed evaluation of $385 million where Fredericktown School District is assessed at $104 million.