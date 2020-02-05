The St. Francois County Commission met in regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex to cover several items of business.
Highway Administrator John Gross asked permission to award a bid on purchasing box culverts for future county road projects.
“A few weeks ago we bid out 120 linear feet of box culverts,” he said. “We would like to award that to McCann Concrete Products for $19,224.”
Gross explained that the bid included delivery to the county jail property where they will be stored until needed.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked for the difference in bid prices.
“About $700 to the next competitor,” Gross said. “The other one varied about $7,000.”
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson commented on quality issues encountered before from some vendors.
“We’ve had good luck out of these," Gross responded.
Gross noted that the mastic to seal the units together was included in the bid.
In other business, IT Manager Dan Duncan brought several items before the commission that needed to be purchased. His first item was permission to request for bids for new computers.
“The annual computer replacement, we have been doing this project for the last few years, where we recycle the county employee’s computers, keep it in that maintenance three to five year cycle,” he said. “It’s my recommendation that we bid out this project for our annual computer replacement. The plan is for 50, between the annex, the courthouse and the sheriff’s department. We are going to ask for all the same type and brand.”
An audience member asked how many computers the county uses.
Duncan answered, “Between everything, laptops, computers, desktop servers, we’re looking at 250-270.”
Gallaher said including police cars, there are about 380 computers.
Gallaher then asked what was done with the surplus units.
Duncan explained that they remove the hard drives and keep them for a year in case there is anything needed off of them. They then take them to Midwest Recycling Center in Park Hills.
In the next order of business, Duncan asked to request bids for equipment to boost power for the sheriff’s department deputy’s radios at the annex and courthouse.
“The way it was built, it’s hard for RF transmission waves from a five watt radio to get back to our dispatch in Park Hills,” he said.
Duncan then asked for a request for bids for Automated External Defibrillators (AED) for county buildings.
“I’m requesting approval to seek six AEDs for the annex, courthouse and Weber Road facility,” he said. “Currently, we don’t have any of these life-saving equipment throughout the courthouse or annex. There is one at the Weber Road facility back in the morgue area.
“Once we do get these AEDs, I have worked it out with the fire department to provide training for all county employees. It is $25 per person, and that is just to cover materials. They are not making any money off this.”
For the next item, Duncan asked to update the sheriff’s department email service.
The final upgrade Duncan asked for is to replace 65 portable radios for the sheriff’s department.
“I’m requesting the commissioner’s approval to approve a state contract,” he said “…That’s including lapel mics, earpieces, charging stations as well as programming software in the amount of $26,148.72 to A&W Communications. They are on the state contract.
“The portable radios we have now, it is a lot of mix-match. Some don’t have them, they’re broke, beyond repairable. They’ve done everything they could possibly do. They’re old and it is time to upgrade the portable radios.”
Gallaher added, “It’s time to make sure our security and safety is updated.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler gave an update on the features of the new county website.
“We’ve been uploading everything on video,” he said. “We put the budget, everything from Jan. 1 that we spend money on is on that system. We put an index to start to see what department where somebody can go through and see what was spent in what department.”
Wilkinson commented that expenses would be placed monthly for the prior month.
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins asked, “How does that affect someone with a Sunshine Law request?”
Engler answered, “The hope is, two-three years down the line, we will be able to say if it’s anything January 2020 to that point, they just need to look it up. The person doesn’t even have to file a Sunshine request, it is totally available on the website.”
Duncan followed up on the website, “Everything on the home page, there is a financial transparency tab, that’s where everything is going to go now. All the monthly auditor reports, the sales tax report, the bills, the vendor history.”
