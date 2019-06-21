During this year’s reassessment of properties in St. Francois County, there has been controversy over some dramatic changes in property appraisals in the assessor’s office.
There have been some misconceptions about how the whole process moves from a reassessment to what the final tax bill will be.
Currently, the assessor’s office is going through informal appeals and is working on any potential errors in property valuations.
Beginning July 1, the Board of Equalization (BOE) will begin hearings on appeals on contested valuations that can not be resolved in informal appeals. The BOE is mandated by state law to finish their appeals by the end of July.
According to the county clerk's office and the Missouri Assessors Association, once a property has been reassessed, the assessment level is determined to be 19% for residential, 12% for agricultural and 32% for commercial properties.
The state mandates that a residence with a market value of $50,000 would be assessed at 19%, which would place its assessed value at $9,500.
The biggest misconception is that the current tax rates or levies would still apply, leading to massive tax increases and huge windfalls for education systems, municipalities (known in this case as political subdivisions). Local officials do not have the latitude to set levies at any rate that they see fit. The Missouri Constitution and statutes specifically forbid this from happening.
Once the reassessment is completed, the political subdivision is allowed an increase in tax revenue to account for inflation and new construction. The inflation factor used by the political subdivisions (not including new construction) is either 5% or the Consumer Price Index as certified by the Missouri State Tax Commission, whichever is less.
After adding in the inflation factor, the governing body of each political subdivision is required to then “roll back” their tax rates to take in little to no more than around the same income they had received in the prior year.
Once they receive the new assessment information, each of these entities must recalculate the levies within these state guidelines and submit the calculations to the state auditor. The state auditor will then verify the calculations and return to the county a certification letter that sets the levy to be applied.
Tax levies are normally set by Sept. 1. Property owners will not know or be able to calculate the taxes on their property until the rates have been set by all of the political subdivisions that tax the property.
For more information, visit www.moassessorsassn.org/faq.htm and www.stc.mo.gov
