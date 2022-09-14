Fundraising with barbecue, bikes, and lights

On Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., the Washington County Cruisers and the Irondale Fire Citizens Group are hosting a day of activities, food, and music to help raise money for the Irondale Fire Protection District.

The event will be held at the Irondale Old School Grounds, located at SGM Patrick R Hurley Drive off Route M.

The event is to help the Irondale Fire Protection District raise money to help purchase equipment and apparatus upgrades, and help fund training. Irondale Captain Tyler Barton said, with how expensive equipment is getting to be, it is harder to manage a budget and buy what is needed to run the department.

“Being a small community, it’s really hard to pay for everything you need,” explained Barton, “Equipment only lasts so long, does its job for so long. If we don’t have it, it’s really hard to do our job.”

Barton said guests can expect to see the Irondale fire trucks and kids will have the chance to spray a fire hose during the event. Other activities include a bounce house, a bake sale, and a dunking booth with the chance to dunk a member of the department for either $1 per throw, or $10 to walk up and push the button. Some of the firefighters getting into the dunk tank include Barton and Lt. Mark Nichols.

The department will also be selling tickets for the gun raffle. The raffle prize is a $600 gift certificate to Cedar Falls Tactical. Ticket prices are one ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20 with the drawing on Nov. 1. Outside of the event, tickets can be purchased either from the Irondale Fire House on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., or from any member of the fire department.

A car and bike show with cash prizes for the top three in both classes is also planned. Registration for the car and bike show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasts until noon. Registration is free.

Two lives bands are also set to perform through the day. Mountain Mischief takes the stage at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m., while Jackie Tyler & The Locals Band take the stage at 2 p.m. and will go until 6 p.m.

Visitors can get two different kinds of barbecue during the day. There will be a $5 hot dog plate, or a $10 pork steak plate, and both plates come with a drink.

For more information, contact either Barton by phone at 573-210-2802 or call the department's house at 573-749-3376. More information can also be found at www.ifpd6800.com.