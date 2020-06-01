Gallaher sends letter to governor

Although ultimately, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson decreed an extension of Phase 1 reopening to June 15 instead of transitioning to Phase 2 today, St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher recently went on record regarding the Stay-at-Home Order due to COVID-19.
“I think it is time to go back,” Gallaher recently said. “I think our people have learned enough about expectations of sanitary methods and I think they won’t go to a restaurant that is not doing it well, and I think we can trust that. As far as nursing homes, those people are very professional, they don’t want to be tied to some outbreak, so they are going to handle things well, too. Same thing with churches, I think the church matter is most serious. I think we’ve got to get back to having people experience and show their faith. I think it is critical.
The President’s Phase II that says we are going to go to bigger groups, that kind of thing, I think just drop it, let the public take care of it. That’s my wish.”
Gallaher shared with the Daily Journal his recent letter to the governor:
“I have spent the past few days talking to ministers, restaurant owners, city managers, police chiefs, health department leaders, surgeons, citizens, etc.
I know and respect these people and find their advice consistent. Mainly, let's get back to life!
I believe we should drop all state-wide oversight and let local communities make the guidance decisions. It is advisable that clear (numerical) parameters be established up front that would require the county, city or community to revert to Phase 1 should those numbers be exceeded.
I base these thoughts on several factors:
The public is now extremely aware of modes of disease transmission and expects businesses to protect them while on their premises.
No person wants a return to Phase 1. This will encourage continued spacing.
No business wants to be the subject of a headline speaking of contact exposure. They will work to avoid the possibility.
Our churches are especially hurting and many ministers consider the present rules to make the church completely ineffective. The biblical definition of "church" means for believers to assemble together. Some think we have already started a downturn in belief. Spiritual fallout is palpable.
Even our Health Department director wants playgrounds reopened.
Courts, schools, civic groups, senior centers, nursing homes, etc. are free to set their own rules. They are wise educated people and will take care to protect themselves and members/residents.
Again, let's move on. Missourians are hard-working, honest and wise people. Let's trust them with their new knowledge and habits of disease control.
Respectfully yours,
Harold Gallaher, presiding commissioner, St. Francois County"
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
