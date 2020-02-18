Getting ready for the census

He explained that the people in a community are the ones who benefit most from participation as public needs are addressed by looking at statistical data and the population numbers attached to certain issues.

“Needs are not funded,” said Morris. “If you have a need — no matter if it’s great or small — it’s not funded. The numbers are what's funded.”

The information obtained in the survey is also used to help businesses, researchers, and policymakers make important decisions like where to build schools, where to open new stores, and what new policies and public programs will be most helpful in certain locations.

A state’s representation on the federal level is another determination made using census data. The number of seats a state holds in the federal legislature is based on a population ratio, Morris explained, making an accurate count essential to a properly functioning democracy.

As important as it may be to participate in the census, Morris said that some people don’t participate for various reasons.

“Around the end of April to early May, we start to get an idea of the areas where people are not responding to the census,” said Morris. “This is where [local businesses and community leaders] can help us by encouraging people to participate.

