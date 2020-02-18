Getting ready for the census

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce welcomed a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau to February’s chamber luncheon to discuss the importance of participating in the nationwide population survey.
Since its inception in 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has conducted a population count of every person in the country every 10 years. This year will mark the 24th census and on April 1, known as Census Day, census-takers will begin knocking on doors, attempting to gather population data.
For convenience, participation in this year’s census can be done online for the first time in the history of the survey. Households can also complete the form over the phone, which takes approximately 10 minutes. Online, phone, and mail census forms will be available to the public in mid-March.
Emmett Morris of the U.S. Census Bureau spoke to chamber members about how they could help the community by encouraging others to participate in the census, which consists of 15 questions that help provide the basis for distributing more than $650 million in federal funds to communities across the country.
Morris began by first clarifying the basics of the census process.
“Yes, it’s counting people but, it’s really the marriage of people and geography,” said Morris. “Our job is to count everyone; Count them once and count them in the right place.”
He explained that the people in a community are the ones who benefit most from participation as public needs are addressed by looking at statistical data and the population numbers attached to certain issues.
“Needs are not funded,” said Morris. “If you have a need — no matter if it’s great or small — it’s not funded. The numbers are what's funded.”
The information obtained in the survey is also used to help businesses, researchers, and policymakers make important decisions like where to build schools, where to open new stores, and what new policies and public programs will be most helpful in certain locations.
A state’s representation on the federal level is another determination made using census data. The number of seats a state holds in the federal legislature is based on a population ratio, Morris explained, making an accurate count essential to a properly functioning democracy.
As important as it may be to participate in the census, Morris said that some people don’t participate for various reasons.
“Around the end of April to early May, we start to get an idea of the areas where people are not responding to the census,” said Morris. “This is where [local businesses and community leaders] can help us by encouraging people to participate.
You have free articles remaining.
“...There’s no guarantees that if you are counted in the census, that life is going to be wonderful and there will be enough money for the streets, the lights, the kids, and school buses,” he said. “But if you don’t do it, it almost guarantees you’re going to come up short because there is an institution that assigns a per-capita dollar-figure to everyone in the state and its communities.”
He said the population numbers essentially tell different government agencies how much money is needed for certain programs and project grants, adding that if the census is thought of as a math equation, people not counted equals lost money for their state.
It’s easy to forget about the census as it only occurs once per decade. As the census progresses, census-takers will generally make six attempts to contact the occupants of a given residence, as Morris explained.
One of the main aspects of the data gathering process that Morris came to the chamber to convey was the privacy that census participants are guaranteed by law. Morris said a growing portion of the population is wary of providing information to a government agency for fear of it being used against them in some way.
Morris assured that under Title 13 of the U.S. Code, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about individuals, households, or businesses, to any other agencies, even law enforcement agencies. He said the law states the information can only be used for statistical purposes.
To support historical research, Title 44 of the U.S. Code does allow the National Archives and Records Administration to release census data but only after 72 years.
Citizenship status or living situations are other reasons some people may be reluctant to divulge personal information to a government entity. Morris emphasized that the process goal is to gather the most accurate data about the nation's population for statistical purposes. This means counting every single person, whether or not they are a legal citizen.
“It’s counting everybody,” Morris said. “Because if you’re here, driving on the streets, walking on the sidewalk, turning on the faucet for water, having your thumb ready to call 911 if something goes down, you’re using resources that this community depends on.”
At the end of his presentation, Morris encouraged chamber members to establish Complete Count Committees, which are a resource meant to organize trusted voices from businesses, organizations, and public offices in a community. The idea is for members of these committees to develop and implement a 2020 Census awareness campaign based upon their knowledge of the local community in order to encourage the greatest response.
Also during the luncheon meeting, this year’s chamber president and a new board member were sworn in.
Filling the position of chamber president this year is Heather Garner, of the Southeast Economic Development Fund (SEED$). She was officially sworn in by outgoing-President Dan Chapman, of Farmer’s Insurance.
Desloge Walmart Manager William Britton will once again join the chamber’s board of directors and was sworn in as its newest member.
Also serving on the chamber board of directors this year is Vice President Kelly Farkas, of Kindred Hospice; Secretary Dave Shaw, who also serves on the Desloge Board of Alderman; Treasurer Chuck Odle, of KFMO/B104 FM; Reggie AuBuchon, of Bryant Restoration/Lincoln Street Event Center; Todd Mahaney, of American Family Insurance/Hanna Mahaney Agency; Brandon Penberthy, of Edwards Jones Investments; Dakota Seabourne, First State Community Bank; and previous-President Chapman.
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit https://census.mo.gov.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com