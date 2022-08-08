Gilliam addresses case backlog

Due to an anticipated lack of quorum on Aug. 9 and deadlines looming on some items, the St. Francois County Commission held a public meeting on Aug. 5 to finalize several business issues and will not have a regular session until Aug. 16.

Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam updated the commission about the case backlog currently in the county’s legal system.

“It is going down,” she said of the backlog. “But as of right now, we have 178 jury trials (set). When we started the pandemic we had about 50 to 55. We were out of the courtroom for about a year. On Aug. 23, there are 15 cases scheduled where before, we had four or five. Only one trial can occur, so the rest of them will have to be continued. A lot of these cases are old and need to be taken care of.”

The commission approved an extension until the end of the year for four contract employees to handle the case backlog at a cost of $53,000 to be paid out of the general fund and then be reimbursed with ARPA funds as they are available.

Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley approached the commission, rejecting a bid from Maid in the USA Cleaning Service for the courthouse and courthouse annex. The bid was considered too high in cost.

The commission accepted the report and Human Resources Manager Corey Schrum spoke to the commission about signing a contract with Express Employment Professionals to temporarily fill the janitorial position in lieu of the bid rejection.

“We would pay them a weekly invoice based on what the hours are,” she said. “They take care of everything concerning drug screening, liability, workman’s comp and taxes. The pay rate is $12/hour and service rate we would pay would be $18.74/hour.”

Briley said he was having trouble getting a response on hiring people.

“I’ve had two positions posted for a month, and I’ve had one applicant. Nobody wants to work for $12/hour,” he said.

The commission approved entering a contract with Express Employment Professionals.

Assessor Eric Dugal asked the commission to approve a bid for printing and mailing the assessment letters.

“We had two bids, Edward J. Rice’s bid was for $27,391.53 and Input Technology was for $25,046,” he said. “It was a little cheaper but their bid was incomplete. We have used Rice in the past and they’ve done a good job.”

The commission approved the bid from Edward J. Rice Company.

Schrum asked the commission to add the position of Cook II to the wage matrix with a 75-cent raise for a promotion at the five-year employment date. Previously, the commission approved promoting the cook at the jail to the position that didn’t exist. The commission approved the addition and back-pay to the cook to the time of the previous approval.

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump asked the commission for approval to apply for a non-matching grant of $25,000 from the Missouri Department of Public Safety to buy mobile data terminals for the road deputy’s vehicles. The commission approved the request.

They also approved Crump's request for ARPA funding to renovate the food storage area in the jail basement.

“It would include a larger freezer, cooler and dry storage,” he said. “To accomplish that, we had to repurpose the vehicle maintenance area where Buck Copeland currently works on vehicle maintenance. So we will be building a maintenance garage to facilitate the expansion of the food service.”

Treasurer Parks Peterson updated the commission on the latest sales tax report. “We saw an increase from the past couple of months. We are at a 5.65% increase that I think is fair. I would like to see a 7% increase if we could stay there.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler updated the commission on Tuesday’s election.

“We are closing that out today. The last two days we have been testing machines. We have to test every machine with every possible scenario with 17 different Senate candidates. Every machine, we had to put 500 and some odd ballots. It took two days and today they will audit everything we’ve done and as of noon we will declare this election done. We ended up at 27.37% of the people voting.”

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Aug. 16 at the commission room at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.