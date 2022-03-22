Gilliam officially announces re-election as SFC prosecutor

St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam formally announced Tuesday that she would seek re-election to the Office of Prosecuting Attorney this year.

“For the past four years, it has been an honor to fight for justice for the people of St. Francois County,” Gilliam said in a press release. “Standing up for victims and making our community safer is a responsibility that I strive towards every day. I am proud of my work over the past four years and seek to keep working hard for the people of St. Francois County.”

As county prosecutor, Gilliam has a 100% conviction rate. Elected in 2018 with 79% of the vote, she has personally prosecuted six jury trials to completion, with guilty verdicts being returned in all. These cases included murder and sexual offenses involving children.

She states she organized offering co-operative training programs to the local law enforcement agencies to ensure that law enforcement throughout the county works as a unified team.

She expanded the prosecutor’s office to add four more prosecutors and four support staff employees to the office. Six of the new positions are funded by grants awarded to her office at no extra cost to county taxpayers.

Upon taking office, Gilliam applied for and received funding from the State of Missouri to add a victim advocate to her staff. This VOCA grant added a position to provide much-needed assistance in affording victims of crime their constitutional rights. Later in 2019, she requested and received an additional position on her staff for an assistant prosecuting attorney and a legal secretary assigned.

In 2021, the St. Francois County Commission awarded American Recovery Act Funds to Gilliam’s office in order to address backlog issues caused by COVID-19. She was then able to add four additional prosecutors, two additional legal secretary staff members, and an additional investigator.

In October 2021, Gilliam was awarded a second grant from the State of Missouri that added another assistant prosecuting attorney position and investigator position.

In 2019-20, the Prosecutors Center for Excellence conducted an audit of the office resulting in many recommendations for changes that has been implemented.

Gilliam is a native of Farmington. Her father is an IBEW Labor Union Electrician, and her mother is a local real estate agent. The majority of her legal career has been spent as a prosecuting attorney locking up some of the state’s most dangerous criminals.

After graduating from law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, she worked for two years in the District Attorney’s office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She then moved back to Missouri to work as an assistant circuit attorney in St. Louis.

From 2001 until 2016, Gilliam worked in the St. Louis City Prosecutor’s Office, where she prosecuted some of the most dangerous and violent criminals in the state.

Gilliam has prosecuted dozens of murder cases and hundreds of violent crimes. Her legal accomplishments earned her an adjunct faculty position teaching trial techniques to law students at Saint Louis University and at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She was awarded the Excellence in Prosecution award, the top accolade for an attorney in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, in 2009 and 2012. She was awarded the Justice Award four times since they were created in 2007.

In 2014, she returned home to St. Francois County with her husband and son.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

