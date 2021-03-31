Good Friday closings

Most government offices will be closed on Friday for Good Friday.

Federal, state and St. Francois County offices will be closed.

City of Bismarck offices will be closed.

City of Bonne Terre offices will be closed Friday. Those with Friday trash service will have their trash picked up the day before.

City of Desloge offices will be closed but trash services will not be impacted.

City of Farmington offices will be open.

Fredericktown City Hall will also be closed and the Waste Transfer Station will be closed Friday and Saturday. There will be double trash pick up on Monday. The Madison County Courthouse will remain open.

City of Leadington offices will be closed.

City of Leadwood offices will be closed.

City of Park Hills offices will be closed. Friday's trash pickup will run on Monday.

