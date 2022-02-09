GOP leadership drags feet on Medicaid expansion

While efforts are made locally and statewide to enroll qualified people in the state’s Medicaid program — a program that offers health assistance to the impoverished or vulnerable — and Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, works to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms, Missouri’s governor and Republican House leaders have a different idea.

According to a recent report, several representatives are making another attempt to prevent the voter-approved, court-approved, court-appealed and court-again-approved expansion from happening the way voters intended.

According the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a key budget panel forwarded a proposed constitutional amendment to the full House that would ask voters to allow the government-subsidized health care program to be subject to annual appropriations — funding or defunding — by the General Assembly.

The proposal advanced on a 22-9 vote. If voters approved the amendment, the proposed constitutional change regarding Medicaid would put the funding power in the hands of the Legislature, meaning it could, again, choose not to fund the expansion.

Expanding the Medicaid program — as voters approved in 2020 — would make the program available to as many as 275,000 low-income Missourians.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Missouri Republicans have long blocked additional funding for the Affordable Care Act which would make the ACA more affordable to Missouri families. The 2020 referendum and a ruling last July by the Missouri Supreme Court changed the equation by forcing the Legislature to provide money for the expansion.

Democrats say the latest end-around by Republicans is just another effort to hurt poor people who need health coverage.

“All we’re doing is kicking off people who qualify,” said Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, who is the ranking member of the House Budget Committee.

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, argued that his proposed constitutional change wouldn’t necessarily cut all expansion costs. Rather, he said, it would allow lawmakers more flexibility to manage Medicaid spending.

In addition to making expansion an optional funding line in the budget, the proposed referendum also would institute a requirement for Medicaid recipients to work or do qualified community engagement for 80 hours a month.

The proposed work requirements would apply to applicants between ages 19 and 65 and allow for some exemptions. One representative listening to Smith's proposal observed she had heard reports that as many as 57% of Medicaid-qualified recipients are already working at jobs.

Prior attempts to institute work requirements have failed and efforts by Republicans in other states to impose the rules have largely fizzled.

In Arkansas, for example, a work program was halted after nearly a year in 2019.

The proposal also would have to win approval from President Joe Biden’s administration, which announced in February 2021 that it would remove all work waivers the government granted during the Trump administration.

If the proposal is approved by the House, it would then go to the Senate for further deliberations.

The proposed constitutional amendment is House Joint Resolution 117.

At a budget committee hearing, Missouri House members asked questions to the bill's sponsor, Smith. Democrats' questions focused on the work requirement language, and wording that would allow the legislature to fund only portions of people in the Medicaid program.

Local efforts to enroll

Since Oct. 1, when the Medicaid expansion effort officially began and state offices were encouraged to find and enroll more Missouri citizens who qualify for health assistance, East Missouri Action Agency has been reaching out in their eight-county, Southeast Missouri coverage area.

But it’s been slow-going.

Nicolle Hahn, EMAA community services program director, said so far, 17 clients have applied, with the first application on Dec. 27.

“We have had several people call us after seeing one of the flyers we put out in the community asking questions about how to file online and we sent them the benefits portal to check on the status of their applications,” she said. “There have been many people calling us after seeing a flyer that we have placed in the community as part of our outreach efforts.”

Hahn said people can sign up at EMAA outreach offices — such as the one at 200 Tenth St. in Park Hills — and at their education events, online on their own at mydss.mo.gov/healthcare/apply, by phone or an in-person appointment at the Family Support Division offices, such as the one at 140 Staples Dr. in Park Hills.

Hahn said people can also call EMAA “and we can walk them through the process on the phone or we can meet people at the Tenth Street office or at an EMAA outreach office. Organizations can request staff to go to any facility, club, school or business to assist with applications and we will work with them to set up an event.”

Due to COVID-19, internet availability, the weather and other hold-ups, Hahn said, it has been taking longer than 45 days for many people to hear from Family Support Division on their application status.

In the meantime, Hahn said, the Medicaid expansion specialists Cathy Poole, Lisa Pratt-Swoboda and Gayla Williams are doing their best to post flyers all over town, hold events and put out the word about Medicaid enrollment to food pantries, hospitals, veterans organizations, “all kinds of retail,” health clinics and regional libraries.

