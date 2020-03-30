Gov. Parson touts COVID-19 efforts

As the COVID-19 crisis develops both in Missouri and across the nation, Gov. Mike Parson and his administration held a press conference Saturday, outlining the steps they’ve taken to respond and adapt accordingly to events precipitated by the pandemic.

“A tremendous amount of work has been accomplished in just a short period of time, and it does not stop here,” Parson said in a press release. “I want Missourians to know that we are doing and will continue to do everything in our power to respond to this crisis and support them in every way possible.”

The Governor’s Office was initially briefed on the COVID-19 pandemic by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams on Jan. 28 and began taking steps to prepare, Parson’s office said.

In addition to regular briefings with DHSS and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) throughout February, Parson began weekly conference calls in March with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors as well as Missouri mayors, county commissioners, and local emergency management personnel.

In the last 30 days, according to the release, Gov. Parson and his administration have taken the following actions to respond to COVID-19 in Missouri:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}