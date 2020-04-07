Government offices close for Good Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several government offices might already be closed due to the coronavirus, but operations will also cease on Good Friday. Most government offices will be closed.

City of Bismarck offices will be closed.

City of Bonne Terre operations will be closed Friday. Those with Friday trash service will have their trash picked up the day before.

City of Desloge offices will be closed but trash services will not be impacted.

City of Farmington offices will be closed.

City of Leadington offices will be closed.

City of Leadwood offices will be closed.

City of Park Hills offices will be closed. Friday's trash service will run a day early, on Thursday.

The Madison County Health Department and License Office will be closed Friday. Fredericktown City Hall will also be closed and the Waste Transfer Station will be closed Friday and Saturday. The Madison County Courthouse will remain open but is closed to walk in traffic due to COVID-19.

