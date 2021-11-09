Government offices close for Veterans Day

"On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" was a pretty effective way for World War I armistice signers to make sure the day, month and time were remembered in future decades. More than 100 years later, most publicly-funded institutions and municipalities observe Veterans Day with time off.

Bismarck city offices will be closed on Thursday.

Bonne Terre City offices will be closed Thursday. Trash pickup will remain the same.

Desloge city offices will be closed Thursday, and trash routes that are normally on Thursday will run on Wednesday.

Farmington city offices will be closed on Thursday.

Leadington city offices will be closed Thursday.

Leadwood city offices will be closed Thursday.

Park Hills city offices will be closed on Thursday, and Thursday's trash pickup will run on Friday.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Thursday.

Madison County Courthouse and Madison County Health Department will be closed Thursday.

Fredericktown City Hall will also be closed and trash will be picked up on Friday.

