Governor appoints Sechrest as associate circuit judge

A Park Hills attorney has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Joseph L. Goff Jr.

Parson announced the appointment of Brice R. Sechrest as associate circuit judge for St. Francois County in the 24th Judicial Circuit on Friday. The appointment will become effective Sept. 6.

Sechrest, of Farmington, currently serves as an attorney at Williams & Sechrest, P.C. in Park Hills. He earned an associate of arts from Mineral Area College, a bachelor of science from Southeast Missouri State University, and a juris doctor from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Goff announced he was stepping down as an associate circuit judge in St. Francois County to join a private law firm in St. Louis. He was appointed to the bench in April 2015 and re-elected in 2016 and 2018.

