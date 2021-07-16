Governor signs SB 72 creating “Random Acts of Kindness” day

When Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed SB 72 into law creating “Random Acts of Kindness Day,” it was the latest positive outcome from an otherwise devastatingly tragic loss to a Washington County family.
Aug. 31 will now be known as “Random Acts of Kindness Day” in Missouri. State Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, originally proposed the day’s designation as a standalone bill but later added it as an amendment to Sen. Karla Eslinger’s SB 72 designating special days.
McGirl said on Random Acts of Kindness Day, Missourians are encouraged to remember, one small act of kindness has the power to change the course of a person’s life and the potential to impact countless lives as random acts of kindness are paid forward.
The idea was inspired by Lela Thompson of Cadet, whose daughter, Shayley Akers, died by suicide at 19 years of age on Aug. 31, 2016. Thompson has since formed the non-profit Shayley’s Angels to foster awareness of suicide and advocate for prevention. She testified in support of the bill as it was presented in Jefferson City, and attended the bill-signing ceremony in the governor’s office, accompanied by her son, Brady, 13.
By outward appearance, Thompson said Akers was a happy girl, a popular girl, a Hillsboro High School homecoming queen, a cheerleader who was friendly and giving.
Thompson, a kindergarten teacher for the Kingston K-14 school district, said she now realizes her early childhood education didn’t prepare her for recognizing the signs of mental breakdown or depression.
“I had zero mental health training, because there were no laws that required it at the time,” she said. “And I had bought into all the stigmas out there, concerning suicide. I thought it happened to druggies, dysfunctional families. She was in a very loving, close family, I sang in the church, there are no drugs whatsoever.”
Thompson said Akers appeared to embrace school, joining groups and made friends, staying active and engaged.
“So she didn't fit in the box that I previously thought people who died by suicide fit in, so to speak,” Thompson said.
She was teaching kindergarten the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2016, when she felt an undeniable premonition.
“At about two o'clock, I just felt this overwhelming need to cry, for no reason at all. I couldn't figure it out. It just hit me so hard, I didn't know what was going on,” she said. “I made it till 3 p.m., then basically ran out of the building and headed home, unaware of why.
“On my way home, I got a call from the local sheriff,” she said.
In a matter of minutes, she learned her first-born had died by suicide. Akers had left a 15-page letter explaining how she wanted her funeral to go, and how she wanted to have her belongings dispersed, but there was no explanation as to why she chose suicide.
“Now that I’m better educated, I can go back and see (the signs),” Thompson said. “But at the time, I just thought she was a normal teenager. Moody, slept a lot. You know, what every teenager does.
“Her goodbye letter doesn't say why. It just had her own requests. So we had actually lived through honoring her requests for her own funeral. It was so specific that she even picked the music. We had to survive that.”
Thompson said to learn more about suicide and its causes, she started reading, seeking any resources she could. And she formed the non-profit organization, Shayley’s Angels, which receives a lot of support and voluntarism from Akers’ friends.
“I wanted my whole board, my whole staff, and all volunteers to be trained so we knew what to look for, and we knew what to say,” Thompson said. “Now that I've had those trainings, I can look back and just see so many things we missed.
"She was hiding so much behind a mask. Most people do who are suffering from depression.”
Her mission is to make sure others don’t miss the signs of potential suicide, and to give hope to those who might think there was no other way out except for suicide. The group has spoken at a conference in Cape Girardeau concerning suicide prevention, and made presentations at high schools, middle schools and churches.
Thompson said she’s happy to talk to anyone individually who might be dealing with the effects of suicide.
“My area is very rural, with a lot of low-income people. People here don’t have a lot of access to resources, or they may not have insurance, or they could go to a therapist but they don't even have a ride to get there. We are trying to reach out to them digitally as well, because we don't want those people to fall through the cracks.”
The nonprofit’s website, shayleysangels.org, has tips for quickly overcoming anxiety, and lists about two dozen links to websites to help educate the public on suicide and how to prevent it, whether it’s someone else’s crisis or their own.
“We make sure those links are up to date,” Thompson said. “It’s also really crucial to make sure we tailor our message to our audience. For instance, if I'm talking to teams — which is a crowd we particularly want to reach, we like to give them the texting, free counselor’s number, which is 741-741. This generation, they'll text before they'll want to actually talk. We try to give that one out a lot.”
Thompson said the website links listed also emphasize low or no cost.
“So many people who are suffering might not have the financial resources,” she said.
Resources are what Thompson desperately needed to cope with the fallout from Akers’ death.
Thompson said after her daughter's death, she stopped eating, became dehydrated, lost so much weight and couldn’t walk. Her loved ones wanted to hospitalize her because it appeared her organs were beginning to shut down.
And through it all, Thompson said, Akers’ younger siblings, Brady who is now 13 and Kaylynn who is now 19, were also grieving.
“I had the tunnel vision of a brokenhearted mother,” she said. “I had lost my firstborn child and was consumed by grief, to the point I missed they had lost a sibling, and in some respects, their mother, who wasn’t in any shape to help them through their grief. And in talking to other families, it’s a typical situation.”
Thompson said it’s been “very eye-opening,” in the last five years, to hear her surviving children’s perceptions.
“Kaylynn just turned 19, and that was a hard milestone, turning older than the age her older sister was,” Thompson said. “She said, ‘I will be older than her,’ and it just broke my heart, that’s the sibling’s view. I wouldn’t have thought of that.
"There’s so much that siblings go through that people don’t realize. Suicide affects those who survive in very different ways, in different parts of their hearts.”
Thompson said she has daily check-ins with her kids.
“It’s nothing big, because I don’t want them to constantly have this heavy thing on their minds. I want them to live their lives and have their own identities,” she said. “So I just do a quick second — ‘Where are you, 1 to 10?’ And if it’s 1, they’re doing good, if it’s 5, they might be having a day, but if it’s 10, we need to stop what we’re doing and talk.
“Just because it works for our family doesn’t mean it’ll work for everyone, but it’s been effective for us.”
Armed with more knowledge, the nonprofit organization and the suicide-prevention, resource-rich website, Thompson began laying the groundwork that eventually led to the adoption of Random Act of Kindness Day on the anniversary of her daughter’s death.
“It was a very emotional day for us. We’ve been working for a few years to get that accomplished,” she said. “Shayley was a very happy-go-lucky person. If you flip through pictures of her, she's laughing all the time. She was a goofy type of person. Very, very selfless, very giving, which is why we went with the Random Acts of Kindness as the way to honor her, because that fit her personality.”
State Rep. McGirl was pleased after Gov. Parson signed SB 72 into law creating “Random Acts of Kindness Day,” among other state designations.
“Without the dedication of Lela Thompson, this bill would not have become law. I sincerely appreciate her efforts to memorialize those precious lives lost to suicide and to prevent further tragedies from occurring,” said McGirl. "I would like to thank Governor Parson, Senator Karla Eslinger and Representative Travis Smith for helping get this important day recognized by our state."
McGirl added that Washington County, which he represents, already designates such a day, which is designed to help prevent suicide. The day marks the beginning of Suicide Prevention Month, which occurs in September.
SB 72 also designates the first Friday in May each year as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” Nov. 30 as “Mark Twain Day” and “John Jordan ‘Buck’ O’Neil Day.” It designates May 1 as “Walthall Moore Day,” the first African American to serve in the Missouri Legislature.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.