Governor signs SB 72 creating “Random Acts of Kindness” day

“Now that I’m better educated, I can go back and see (the signs),” Thompson said. “But at the time, I just thought she was a normal teenager. Moody, slept a lot. You know, what every teenager does.

“Her goodbye letter doesn't say why. It just had her own requests. So we had actually lived through honoring her requests for her own funeral. It was so specific that she even picked the music. We had to survive that.”

Thompson said to learn more about suicide and its causes, she started reading, seeking any resources she could. And she formed the non-profit organization, Shayley’s Angels, which receives a lot of support and voluntarism from Akers’ friends.

“I wanted my whole board, my whole staff, and all volunteers to be trained so we knew what to look for, and we knew what to say,” Thompson said. “Now that I've had those trainings, I can look back and just see so many things we missed.

"She was hiding so much behind a mask. Most people do who are suffering from depression.”