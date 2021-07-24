Grants offered for kids in foster care

Older youth in foster care and former youth in foster care under age 27 may be eligible for one-time funding of up to $12,000 through the Education & Training Voucher (ETV) Program, or up to $2,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for education, employment, housing, transportation, life skills, or other services.

To learn about more about older youth in foster care, visit dss.mo.gov.

Sept. 30 is the last day to submit an application for the COVID-19 relief fund. The ETV funding is available while funds last on a first-come, first-served basis. Current and former foster youth can go online to view more information or to apply or can reach out for assistance to an Older Youth Transition Specialist.

Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services, said, for older foster youth who do not have a parent they can turn to for help, the Chafee Program offers that essential guidance and support they may need to have a successful transition into adulthood.

