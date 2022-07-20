Gray appointed to PH council

A vacant seat on the Park Hills City Council has been filled with the appointment of a new councilwoman to represent Ward 2.

Spring Gray was sworn in as Ward 2 councilwoman during this month's regular council session.

Gray was nominated by Mayor Stacey Easter and appointed after a unanimous council vote.

Easter welcomed Gray to the council before moving on to other business.

Gray was chosen to fill Easter's previous seat, which was vacated following her appointment as mayor at last month's meeting. Gray will serve on the council until the next municipal election in April 2023.

The council also selected a new mayor pro tempore as the council's previous pro tem, Easter, moved into the mayoral position.

Most cities do not have a position of vice mayor but rather a person from the city council appointed to act as mayor pro-tempore in the absence of the actual mayor. The position is commonly referred to as mayor pro tem.

Ward 2 Councilman Alan Coleman was accepted as the new mayor pro tem after being nominated by Ward 3 Councilwoman Cindi Penberthy and receiving seven council members' votes.