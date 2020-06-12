Ground broken for AV bike park

"It’s also believed that new attractions will come to the area, as well as investors. We believe that the possibilities are almost endless. I think at some point our main objective will be to decide as a community how big we want to be. We don’t want it to get crazy, right? But we are definitely in need of economic growth and development in the area. So, we’re excited. We think this is going to bring that.”

Closing out the ceremony, ICEP’s Reed said, “In February of this year, ICEP was presented with the mountain bike project idea. There were a lot of people who came to the courthouse to show their support and it didn’t go unnoticed. ICEP stepped in and met again in March with the city of Ironton and DGI more one-on-one. Then the COVID pandemic affected our nation and affected everything. ICEP stepped in and went into a protection mode.

“ICEP decided that what was best for the county was to offer a $1,000 grant to the small businesses of Iron County and then to give even more, ICEP awarded the city of Ironton a grant of $500,000 to build a premier mountain bike park. Not only for Iron County to grow economically, but to also help support the southeast Missouri region. During the next few months, Jagged Axe will transform Shepherd Mountain into a premier mountain bike park.”