St. Francois County Detective Sergeant/DEA Task Force Officer Tim Harris is running for the office of St. Francois County sheriff as a Republican candidate.
As a conservative and a 20-year resident of this community, Harris said his unique experience with multiple law enforcement agencies makes him a strong candidate for the office.
“I am invested in the needs and safety of this county because this is the place my family calls home,” he said. “I have raised my family here, so I understand the desire of many in our community to see public safety improved here.”
Harris, 41, has worked for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department since 2000, where he has seen firsthand the issues that must be addressed. He has additionally partnered with the Goose Creek Lake and the Lake Timberline departments and worked PRN for the Desloge Police Department.
“The fact of the matter is that we don’t have enough resources to cover the diverse safety needs of our county,” he said. “As sheriff, I will work to update our services and bring our equipment, training, and technology into the 21st century. I will fight to secure the funding we need to protect all our citizens.
“I want to provide more training, more specialized training. Definitely, we have to do something about the number of employees and the pay for those employees. If we want good law enforcement, we need to pay for good law enforcement. Because I have worked in St. Louis the past six years, I’ve made a lot of different contacts at a lot of federal, state and local agencies. I see where training can get you, I’ve seen where a different pay scale can get you with developing a professional agency.”
In addition to updating the department, Harris said he is passionate about protecting the constitutional rights — especially the Second Amendment — for law-abiding citizens all over St. Francois County. He also believes it is important to improve the department’s community outreach approach.
“I believe we must build a stronger, more professional relationship with the community,” he said. “Transparency is a huge part of building trust with the people we serve.”
Harris is passionate about connecting with the people he serves and said he will always put their needs first.
“This office exists to serve the community and to help them feel safe,” he said. “I will make sure everyone knows they have an advocate in the sheriff’s office.”
Tim Harris and his wife Katie have been married for seven years. He lives in the Bonne Terre area with his wife and children: Caleb, Layne, and Elizabeth. He is a member of the St. Francois County Conservative Club and attends Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Potosi.
“I’m just excited, the people of St. Francois County have done so much for me, I just want to give back to them, and give them the department they deserve,” said Harris.
For more information visit www.harrisforsheriff.com
Editor's Note: Other individuals have spoken on social media about running for sheriff. We will run a story on their announcements when they make it official. Sheriff Dan Bullock, as of press time, has not said if he is running again for sheriff. He has held the office since 1992.
