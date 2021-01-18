Hazard pay granted to some Desloge firefighters

During their meeting last week, the Desloge Board of Aldermen voted to give some of the city’s firefighters hazard pay for the pandemic.
This was the first meeting with Mayor Pro Tem Alvin Sutton in charge.
Alderman Chris Gremminger brought the idea of the hazard pay being extended to the fire department after the board approved a one-time payment of $1,000 for each full-time police officer at last month’s meeting.
“Folks, I'm sorry, but I'm not going to sit up here with a good conscience and say they don't matter as much as our police department,” Chris Gremminger said.
Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said most of the volunteer firefighters have either had COVID-19 or been quarantined because of exposure.
“We've got a lot of people out there making a big commitment to us, out of practically the goodness of their hearts,” Alderman Gremminger said. “We've got a lot of people out there responding to unknown calls every day for an average of $7 per call. Whether they're out there for 20 minutes or 20 hours, they're getting $7 for that call.”
While the board supported the idea, things briefly got tense while waiting for the cost to be calculated.
Alderman Gremminger suggested that the firefighters that worked more than 20% of the calls since March be given $1,000 and those that have worked more than 10% be given $500.
Chief Gremminger, although not a fan of the percentage plan, had a list of the total number of calls plus the number of calls each firefighter had worked, but a little math was required to get to the total cost for the city.
“I think that there's some support for some kind of compensation to go out to the fire department, at least there is from my viewpoint,” Alderman David Shaw said. “But I don't know how it's going to be distributed or even how much you're really asking for. That's the kind of information we need to have to make a reasoned decision.”
Once they broke the numbers down, there were five firefighters in each category, for a total cost of $7,500 for the city.
The board unanimously approved the one-time hazard pay.
City Administrator Dan Bryan brought before the board a proposal to update longevity pay, which hasn’t been reviewed since 2008. He mentioned that this year is the first that they haven’t been able to give raises across the board.
“I think it'd be a nice gesture to review that since it's been about 12 years,” he added.
After five years of being full-time with the city, employees are eligible for longevity pay.
In Bryan’s proposal, employees would receive $100 for years 5-9 for a total of $500, compared with $350 currently; $150 for years 10 to 14 for a total of $750, compared to $600; $200 for years 15 to 19 for a total of $1,000, compared to $850; $250 for years 20 to 24 for a total of $1,250, compared to $1,000; $300 for years 25 to 29 for a total of $1,500, compared to $1,250; $350 for years 30 to 34 for a total of $1,750, compared to $1,500; $400 for years 35 to 39 for a total of $2,000, compared to $1,750; and $500 of years 40 and over.
The board decided to wait to make a decision until after they saw how much the city pays in longevity pay now and what it would pay with the proposed numbers.
“I’m not against it; I don’t want anyone to misunderstand me,” Sutton said. “I think anytime we can do anything to take care of our people, we should. I'm all for it. I just want to make sure that we have the abilities to sustain such a decision over the long term.”
The aldermen also decided to wait to move forward with the refinancing of the Waterworks Bond, which could potentially save the city $15,000 a year. Armstrong Teasdale provided counsel during the 2015 refinancing, and to provide counsel again, it would $30,000, according to Bryan. He is going to check into other options before the next meeting.
In other business, the board:
- approved an ordinance to adjust the boundaries of amended lots four and five of the Riverview Estates.
- approved an ordinance to consolidate the lots of 603 East Chestnut Streets.
- was introduced to new Parks and Rec Director Jake LaHay, who has a degree in park and rec management from Southeast Missouri State and was the director of the Farmington Aquatic Center and the Civic Center pool.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.