Hazard pay granted to some Desloge firefighters

Chief Gremminger, although not a fan of the percentage plan, had a list of the total number of calls plus the number of calls each firefighter had worked, but a little math was required to get to the total cost for the city.

“I think that there's some support for some kind of compensation to go out to the fire department, at least there is from my viewpoint,” Alderman David Shaw said. “But I don't know how it's going to be distributed or even how much you're really asking for. That's the kind of information we need to have to make a reasoned decision.”

Once they broke the numbers down, there were five firefighters in each category, for a total cost of $7,500 for the city.

The board unanimously approved the one-time hazard pay.

City Administrator Dan Bryan brought before the board a proposal to update longevity pay, which hasn’t been reviewed since 2008. He mentioned that this year is the first that they haven’t been able to give raises across the board.

“I think it'd be a nice gesture to review that since it's been about 12 years,” he added.

After five years of being full-time with the city, employees are eligible for longevity pay.