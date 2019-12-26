{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) WIC office has announced that a contract to continue to provide WIC services for the 2020 federal fiscal year has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Under the terms of the contract, the SFCHC WIC office will be able to serve 1,700 people eligible for WIC every month.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program that provides services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children under five years of age based on nutritional risk and income eligibility.

The primary services provided by the program are health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion, and referrals to health care. At its core, the program provides nutritious supplemental food at no cost to participants.

To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level and be determined by a health professional to be at nutritional risk.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services office provides an income guidelines chart to allow potential applicants to quickly see if they qualify for entry into the program.

Migrant families are also eligible.

WIC is administered in St. Francois County by the SFCHC WIC office where WIC clinics are offered at 1025 W. Main St. in Park Hills.

The supplemental food packages offered through WIC are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products, hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices, and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.

WIC participants obtain their foods by redeeming food checks for specific items at local grocery stores and pharmacies.

The WIC program recommends breastfeeding, provides breastfeeding support, baby foods and infant cereal. For women who are unable or choose not to breastfeed, a supplemental iron-fortified formula is available for their infants.

According to the SFCHC, studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy, and eat healthier.

Anyone interested in applying to the program or are in need of additional information can contact the St. Francois County Health Center WIC office at 573-431-1947.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments