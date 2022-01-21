Health center to provide WIC services for FY22

The St. Francois County Health Center Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) office has announced that a contract to continue to provide services for federal fiscal year 2022 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Under the terms of the contract, the St. Francois County Health Center WIC office will be able to serve more than 1,700 eligible people for WIC every month.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility.

The primary services provided are health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and referrals to health care. Nutritious supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants.

To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level, and they must be determined by a health professional to experience nutritional risk. Migrant families are also eligible.

WIC supplemental food packages are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products and hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.

The WIC program recommends breastfeeding, and provides breastfeeding support, baby foods and infant cereal. For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental iron fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their foods by redeeming food checks for specific items at local grocery stores and pharmacies.

Studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer babies of low birth weight, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy and eat healthier.

WIC is administered in St. Francois County by the St. Francois County Health Center WIC office. Persons interested in applying or who are in need of more information should contact the St. Francois County Health Center WIC office at 573-431-1947. WIC clinics are offered at 1025 West Main St., Park Hills, 63601.

