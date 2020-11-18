Hearings scheduled regarding TDL Utilities sale

The Office of Public Counsel, the utility companies, and staff proposed local public hearings on Oct. 26 jointly.

Caleb Hall, an attorney for the Office of Public Counsel, explained that during these acquisition cases, traditionally, what happens is after the utility files the application, the staff of the Public Service Commission, which is an independent body that appears before the Commission, then files a recommendation.

Hall said that if a party objects to the recommendation, then the case will proceed on a procedural scheduled toward a possible hearing, and it becomes a contested case.

“What happened here is our office read the staff recommendation and noted that staff had reported that the customers of TDL had not received notice of the potential sale,” said Hall. “...We were obviously concerned that the public being served is not aware of what might be happening to their system, so we filed a motion asking the commission to suspend any future action on the case so that a notice could go out.”

Hall said the company had responded, stating no objections to having a public hearing.