Hedgecorth files petition contesting opponent's eligibility

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgecorth has filed a petition in court contesting an election opponent's eligibility to run for the office.

Hedgecorth's verified petition for election contest was filed last Thursday, alleging that John Ira Jones IV does not meet residency requirements to be elected as Prosecuting Attorney of Washington County in the upcoming election.

Hedgecorth and Jones each filed to run for the prosecutor's office on Feb. 22, ahead of the general election for the position on Nov. 8. Jones is running as a Republican. Hedgecorth is running as a Democrat.

The petition states that in Jones' candidate declaration form filed with the Washington County Clerk's office, Jones swore and affirmed that he resides in Washington County. However, Hedgecorth's claim is that Jones was "not a bona fide resident of Washington County" on Nov. 8 or Nov. 9, 2021.

The Washington County Clerk's Office confirmed that for a candidate to be eligible to run for office, they must have lived within the county for at least one year prior to the date of the election. The candidate must also be a registered voter in the county.

The petition asks the court to set the matter for hearing, allowing time for discovery so that Hedgecorth may produce proof of Jones' failure to meet the residency requirements of a candidate for the prosecutor's office.

The court filing further requests the court to order that Jones' name be deleted from the certified list of the candidates who have filed a declaration of candidacy for the office to be voted on in the primary election set for Aug. 2.

Additionally, the petition asks the court to notify the election authority of Washington County not to print Jones' name on the ballot. Lastly, Hedgecorth's petition asks the court to order Jones to pay the attorney's fees associated with having to bring this action before the court.

The Daily Journal spoke with Jones, who responded to the filing of the petition.

"I'm confident of my eligibility to serve, and I'm glad that we'll get to suss it out in civil court," said Jones.

Following a judge recusal and judicial transfer request, Associate Circuit Judge Daren Adkins of the 43rd Judicial Circuit was assigned to the case. A court hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 23.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

