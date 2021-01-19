Henderson to chair House Workforce Development Committee

Last week, State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, was appointed to serve as chairman for the Workforce Development Committee (WDC) for the Missouri House of Representatives.
During his inauguration speech Jan. 11, Gov. Mike Parson named workforce development, along with infrastructure, as his main pursuits for advancement during his next four years leading the Show-Me State.
Henderson said he was pleased to be named WDC chair for the 101st General Assembly by House Speaker Rob Vescovo.
“I want to thank Speaker Vescovo for this incredible honor and for having the faith in me to lead a committee that can have such a strong impact on our state’s economic prosperity,” said Henderson, who spent more than 30 years in education at North County School District.
“As someone who understands how crucial workforce development is for the continued growth of our communities and good-paying jobs, I’m excited to work with the members of my committee to craft policy that will give Missourians the tools and the training they need to excel in the workplace.”
Henderson last year served as vice chairman of the committee. As chair, he’ll preside over committee hearings and work with committee members to determine the fate of all legislation assigned to the committee.
Under the rules of the House of Representatives, the WDC considers bills and matters related to the regulation and administration of state policies regarding the attraction, training, retention, and safety of the workforce, which Henderson said is “up my alley.”
“I didn’t want to be on the education committee, I did that for 31 years, and I can still work on that from the house floor,” Henderson said Tuesday. “Because having been in education for decades and working with the (UniTec Career Center), I understand a lot of that. When we did No Child Left Behind, it was one of the worst pieces of legislation -- even if it was Republican legislation -- that we ever did.
“We tried to make every student and parent think they had to go to a four-year college. In my opinion, they don’t. We need welders, electricians, nurses, people who can go out and get a two-year degree and still work. It’s important that we let everyone know they don’t have to go to a four-year school and take on that student loan debt, we’re finally figuring that out.”
Henderson said one of the pursuits of the WDC is to limit government overreach that might hinder the workforce and its general productivity, and cited legislation accomplished in the last few years that removed requirements dictating electricians take licensing tests in the municipality or county in which they were planning to work, when they had already been licensed through state testing.
“A couple of years ago, it used to be every municipality made you get a license to be an electrician who worked in that community. So you’d have to pass their test,” he said. “We made it so that if you passed the state test, which is the most rigorous of all exams, you might still have to pay to get a permit to do the work, but you can work in that city without having to re-test, pay testing fees, all that. You’re licensed to work as an electrician anywhere in the state, across counties and municipalities.
“We’re going to look a lot at getting government out of the way so people can go to work in a lot of different avenues.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.