Henderson to chair House Workforce Development Committee

“I didn’t want to be on the education committee, I did that for 31 years, and I can still work on that from the house floor,” Henderson said Tuesday. “Because having been in education for decades and working with the (UniTec Career Center), I understand a lot of that. When we did No Child Left Behind, it was one of the worst pieces of legislation -- even if it was Republican legislation -- that we ever did.

“We tried to make every student and parent think they had to go to a four-year college. In my opinion, they don’t. We need welders, electricians, nurses, people who can go out and get a two-year degree and still work. It’s important that we let everyone know they don’t have to go to a four-year school and take on that student loan debt, we’re finally figuring that out.”

Henderson said one of the pursuits of the WDC is to limit government overreach that might hinder the workforce and its general productivity, and cited legislation accomplished in the last few years that removed requirements dictating electricians take licensing tests in the municipality or county in which they were planning to work, when they had already been licensed through state testing.