'Highways of History' bicentennial project keeps moving

The Highways of History Bicentennial Project continues to move along. Four Mineral Area communities received historic proclamations from state legislators as part of a regional Plank Road and Trail of Tears recognition for the region.
The city councils of Arcadia, Ironton, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve received framed copies of a proclamation from the Missouri State Legislature for promoting tourism activities and shopping as parts of the state emerge from a lockdown due to COVID-19 health concerns. Other communities that will receive plaques during their council meetings include Pilot Knob, Caledonia, Doe Run and Fredericktown.
Nancy Cozean of Farmington, who helped coordinate the effort with the State's Bicentennial activities, noted that despite the great diversity of the communities, the historic Trail of Tears and the Plank Road provided a natural tourism path for collaboration of the historic communities.
As well, she noted, state agencies were of enormous help as they stepped in to bolster regional efforts.
"Today, parts of our state are just starting to emerge from what seemed an endless tourism drought," she said. "But, having the assistance of various state resources such as the Humanities Council, and by working together, many of our area communities retained much of their tourism appeal — whether it was extreme cycling in Ironton, shopping in Farmington, historic tours in Ste. Genevieve, dirt track racing in Doe Run or charming shops in Caledonia.
"This multiple effort appears to have helped the communities provide travelers local alternatives that didn't require them to leave the area for destinations that may be less safe from the pandemic."
These communities — representing some of the state's oldest mining, agricultural and commercial areas — joined on a central theme called the Highways of History. The theme, which centered on The Trail of Tears and the Plank Road, promoted regional growth for area vacation and commercial centers. This included accommodations at state and national parks.
Missouri Rep. Dale Wright from the Mineral Area helped coordinate the State Legislative Bicentennial Bill that promoted "staycations" in Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Iron and Washington counties. Other state legislators who supported the Highways of History legislation include State Reps. Mike Henderson, Mike McGirl, Chris Dinkins and Rick Francis.