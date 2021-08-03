'Highways of History' bicentennial project keeps moving

The Highways of History Bicentennial Project continues to move along. Four Mineral Area communities received historic proclamations from state legislators as part of a regional Plank Road and Trail of Tears recognition for the region.

The city councils of Arcadia, Ironton, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve received framed copies of a proclamation from the Missouri State Legislature for promoting tourism activities and shopping as parts of the state emerge from a lockdown due to COVID-19 health concerns. Other communities that will receive plaques during their council meetings include Pilot Knob, Caledonia, Doe Run and Fredericktown.

Nancy Cozean of Farmington, who helped coordinate the effort with the State's Bicentennial activities, noted that despite the great diversity of the communities, the historic Trail of Tears and the Plank Road provided a natural tourism path for collaboration of the historic communities.

As well, she noted, state agencies were of enormous help as they stepped in to bolster regional efforts.