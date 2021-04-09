Historic bridge available in Iron County

These projects also usually take several years to come to completion.

“We market our bridges well in advance of award of a project so that we have time to negotiate with an interested party,” she said.

Right now, the MoDOT website lists one other available bridge, the Marias des Cygnes River Bridge in Bates County.

“The number of historic bridges available in Missouri varies widely — depending on the size of our program and which bridges have been identified for replacement,” Daniels explained. “We have had as many as 10 bridges available at one time in recent years. MoDOT helps local governments with historic bridges that they are replacing market their bridges for reuse as well, and we count those among the total.”

The Blue River Bridge is Jackson County is one example of a state highway bridge that was relocated. It was taken by the City of Grandview.

“We set the truss members aside for them,” she said. “The city is still raising funds to erect the truss to connect parks in their city. That was an unusual example, in that it is going to go back over the same waterway.”