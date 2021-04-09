Historic bridge available in Iron County

If you’re in the market for a free historic bridge, you’re in luck. There’s one available in Iron County.
The historic Route 49 bridge over Branch Creek in Iron County is available for relocation and reuse by others, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation Historic Preservation Section.
Slated for replacement, this bridge can be obtained by government entities, historical or civic groups, or private citizens, free of charge, a news release from MoDOT said. Anyone interested in obtaining the historic bridge must submit a detailed proposal describing the dismantling and relocation plan, cost and future use. A proposal checklist is available online at www.modot.org/freebridges.
The structure is located just north of Vulcan.
The program that requires states to make historic bridges available for reuse has been around since 1987, according to Karen Daniels, senior historic preservation specialist.
“It was included in the highway bill passed that year, the Surface Transportation and Uniform Relocation Assistance Act (STURRA), which recognizes that historic bridges are part of our national heritage, and even if a bridge is no longer suitable for highway use, may be of use to other groups,” she said.
The Route 49 bridge is a five-panel, 60-foot long Pratt Pony Truss constructed in 1924, according to MoDOT. The bridge utilized a standard Pratt with a modified bottom chord to accommodate the skew. The bridge has concrete abutments and wing walls, built up truss members, a concrete deck with asphalt wearing surface, and gas pipe railing.
“This bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under criterion C for local significance in engineering as an excellent surviving example of a standard plan Pratt Pony Truss,” the MODOT release said. “In addition, it is eligible under criterion A for local significance in transportation for its association with the development of the state highway system, specifically the construction of the build out of the system following the passage of the Centennial Road Law and the development of the early state highways in Missouri.”
They do receive a lot of inquiries about the bridges, Daniels said, but most state highway bridges are too large.
“Although I do hear some fantastic ideas from people interested in them, and would love to see them fulfilled,” she added. “Most who inquire are private individuals and organizations — they are intrigued by the fact that we are giving the bridges away at no cost, but that does not include the cost of relocating a bridge or repurposing to suit their needs.”
These projects also usually take several years to come to completion.
“We market our bridges well in advance of award of a project so that we have time to negotiate with an interested party,” she said.
Right now, the MoDOT website lists one other available bridge, the Marias des Cygnes River Bridge in Bates County.
“The number of historic bridges available in Missouri varies widely — depending on the size of our program and which bridges have been identified for replacement,” Daniels explained. “We have had as many as 10 bridges available at one time in recent years. MoDOT helps local governments with historic bridges that they are replacing market their bridges for reuse as well, and we count those among the total.”
The Blue River Bridge is Jackson County is one example of a state highway bridge that was relocated. It was taken by the City of Grandview.
“We set the truss members aside for them,” she said. “The city is still raising funds to erect the truss to connect parks in their city. That was an unusual example, in that it is going to go back over the same waterway.”
Another example is the Riverview Bridge in Christian County. It was relocated by Ozark Mill, LLC, for a trail connecting two parts of their property, she said. The trusses have just recently been set at the new location.
For more information on the program, visit www.modot.org/freebridges.
