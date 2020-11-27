Homeowner seeks solution to sewer problem

He said they could provide Cook with an estimate on how much it would cost to connect 1689 Napoleon Dr. with the sewer system, although it would involve about 1,000 feet of line and the estimate is just that — any company would have a better idea of how much the project will cost once the earth is moved and the pipe is laid out.

Tilley said even though the corporation is going through the Public Services Commission process of selling, the work to connect 1689 Napoleon to the sewer system can still be contracted out, and the projects TDL Utilities undertakes are done at cost, there’s no profit to the utility company.

“All he has to do is come up with the money and contact us,” Tilley said.

Duane Patt said he is familiar with the situation and while he regrets the added expense to Cook, the homeowners association’s hands are tied.

“The man has a pipe running out of his house. There is no septic system whatsoever. There’s raw sewage running out of the ground. It’s illegal to have raw sewage running out on the ground. That’s the bottom line,” he said of the original sewage lagoon.