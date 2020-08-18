Hospitalizations rise in SFC

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase rapidly in St. Francois County, leaders at Parkland Health Center and the St. Francois County Health Center are asking for the community’s support in helping to slow community spread of this virus.
In the past week, St. Francois County has seen an increase of nearly 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the rate of hospitalizations is rising as well. It is important to note that these newly confirmed cases are the result of community spread, according to a Parkland Health Center and SFCHC release.
The health center reported 33 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 635. There are 268 active cases.
Of those, 101 active cases and 280 total cases are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks.
Also on Tuesday, the health center moved the community status indicator to the red phase because they said the hospital is nearing capacity.
The total number of cases that have required hospitalization is 38, up four just from Monday.
“We continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in our county, and are concerned about the escalation we are seeing throughout our county and our region,” said Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “There are proven steps we can all take, and we need community support to reduce transmission to prevent a serious impact on our local health care resources.
"The increase is already having an impact on hospital admissions, and the rate at which we are seeing community spread is concerning in terms of our available resources.”
The single most effective prevention measure in the absence of a vaccine is wearing a mask to reduce the spread of the virus in community settings. according to Parkland.
Many people with COVID-19 have no symptoms and can spread the virus without even knowing they are infected. Wearing a mask can prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.
“Masks are one of the most effective tools we have available to us to help slow the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” said Amber Elliott, St. Francois County Health Center director. “It will take our entire community working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"With the recent increase in cases in our county, we want to stress the importance of safety measures to ensure our local healthcare staff remain safe and able to provide the care our community members need. This includes wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and effective hand hygiene, and refraining from touching our faces.”
It is important to remember that a face mask is not a substitute for social distancing. Individuals should still stay 6 feet away from others while wearing a mask to help reduce community spread, according to the release.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 80 cases and 15 active cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported seven new cases. The county now has 24 active cases and 47 total cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.