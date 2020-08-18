Hospitalizations rise in SFC

"The increase is already having an impact on hospital admissions, and the rate at which we are seeing community spread is concerning in terms of our available resources.”

The single most effective prevention measure in the absence of a vaccine is wearing a mask to reduce the spread of the virus in community settings. according to Parkland.

Many people with COVID-19 have no symptoms and can spread the virus without even knowing they are infected. Wearing a mask can prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.

“Masks are one of the most effective tools we have available to us to help slow the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” said Amber Elliott, St. Francois County Health Center director. “It will take our entire community working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"With the recent increase in cases in our county, we want to stress the importance of safety measures to ensure our local healthcare staff remain safe and able to provide the care our community members need. This includes wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and effective hand hygiene, and refraining from touching our faces.”