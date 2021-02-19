Hotline system overhauled to combat abuse, neglect

The Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline has launched a new system, Genesys Cloud, to modernize and enhance its operations. The hotline’s reliance on its original technology had become problematic, landline service disruptions caused sudden, unexpected outages, and the system had limited capacity to triage calls and streamline operations.

“Assuring the safety of children is paramount, and making our hotline operation more reliable, easier, and faster to get caller information is a critical first step," said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “In recent years, when the hotline experienced landline service disruptions the wait for service reconnection was extremely stressful and disconcerting to callers and our staff who know what is at stake and is simply unacceptable.

"As a 24-7 operation, our move to a cloud based system with a 99.99% ‘uptime’ record ensures greater safety for Missouri children.”

In 2019, the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline received approximately 135,000 calls and most are from mandated reporters who are required under Missouri law to make reports of suspected abuse or neglect.