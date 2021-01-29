How do you know if you qualify for the Missouri Property Tax Credit?

Vivian Riche is with the AARP Tax Aid Program in the Farmington area. She says that they always help new people every year that are hearing about it for the first time.

“We have not started, and we don’t know when we’re going to start,” she said. “This is a nationwide program, AARP tells us when we can start. We know we will not be starting before March 1. There’s going to be a specific phone number for this program locally, but we haven’t received it yet.”

According to Riche, the group will be at the Farmington and Fredericktown libraries, the Ste. Genevieve Community Center and the Perry County Nutrition Center.

“Those are the only sites we are going to be at this year,” she said. “We’ve had more sites in the past, but COVID has changed everything.”

Riche stated that the program was originally for the elderly who receive Social Security.

“If they own their home, we work off of their paid real estate statement, and if they rent their home, they have to get a statement from their landlord showing how much rent they paid for the year. If their income is more than $30,000, they’re going to be beyond the scope of this program. It’s primarily set up for lower income people.”