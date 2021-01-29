How do you know if you qualify for the Missouri Property Tax Credit?

The Missouri Property Tax Credit — also known as Missouri’s “Circuit Breaker” Program — is a state tax credit designed for low-income seniors and qualifying disabled persons.
During St. Francois County Board of Equalization sessions, County Clerk Kevin Engler gave out the flier on the “Circuit Breaker” program to any appellant that may qualify, and has been bringing up the subject whenever he can.
“Probably less than 25% of the people that qualify for this program in the county [use this],” he said. “Anecdotally, when talking to people, most aren’t even aware that it exists.”
“I believe that AARP runs a program at the library during tax time to help people with this process,” Engler said. “It could really help some people that are tight on fixed income to stay in their houses.”
Engler stressed that some renters are also eligible for a return on paying rent under the program.
“Even if you are renter, you can apply in certain circumstances,” he said. “Your rent is going to be increased because the taxes are going to be increased.”
The Missouri Property Tax Credit is available for the following qualified individuals:
- Individual or spouse must be 65 years old or older or be 100 percent disabled. Must be resident of Missouri for entire calendar year. Individual 60 years or older receiving spouse Social Security benefits may qualify.
- Renters and part year owners - single household income $27,500 or less, married filing combined, $29,500 or less. Must have paid real estate or rent on home occupied.
- Owners occupying home entire year - single household income $30,000 or less, married filing combined, $34,000 or less. Must have paid real estate or rent on home occupied.
- Renters in a facility that does not pay property taxes are not eligible.
- Cannot employ illegal or unauthorized aliens.
Vivian Riche is with the AARP Tax Aid Program in the Farmington area. She says that they always help new people every year that are hearing about it for the first time.
“We have not started, and we don’t know when we’re going to start,” she said. “This is a nationwide program, AARP tells us when we can start. We know we will not be starting before March 1. There’s going to be a specific phone number for this program locally, but we haven’t received it yet.”
According to Riche, the group will be at the Farmington and Fredericktown libraries, the Ste. Genevieve Community Center and the Perry County Nutrition Center.
“Those are the only sites we are going to be at this year,” she said. “We’ve had more sites in the past, but COVID has changed everything.”
Riche stated that the program was originally for the elderly who receive Social Security.
“If they own their home, we work off of their paid real estate statement, and if they rent their home, they have to get a statement from their landlord showing how much rent they paid for the year. If their income is more than $30,000, they’re going to be beyond the scope of this program. It’s primarily set up for lower income people.”
For AARP assistance, the residents have to bring their paid real estate tax statement or rent statement from their landlord. Also required is a 1099 SSA, a statement from Social Security at the end of the year showing how much Social Security was received.
If there is any interest income or pensions, Riche stated that all of the 1099s must also be brought in.
“We add those together and if they are more than $30,000, they are not going to qualify for that program, because their income is too high,” she said.
“If it’s $30,000 or less for a married couple and $28,000 for a single person, we will fill out the form for them, that’s what they are going to send to Jefferson City to the Department of Revenue Taxation Division. They get a percentage of what they pay, they won’t get the full amount back.”
If a person lives on more than five acres of property, an Assessor Certification Form 948 is also needed. A person can only claim the five acres that the home is on, they cannot claim the taxes for the whole property. The assessor breaks down what part of the real estate tax is for the home and five acres.
For more information: https://dor.mo.gov/personal/ptc/, order a form at 800-877-6881.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com