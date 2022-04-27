Hubbard resigns as mayor

Bonne Terre Mayor Brandon Hubbard announced his plans to resign during the noon meeting of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, surprising many in the audience.

He and his wife, Stephanie, took advantage of the current real estate market, listed their house, and closed recently, he said. They plan to build on rural Bonne Terre property they own northeast of Desloge, living in temporary housing while the home is built. Since the property is outside the city limits, it violates the city residency requirement for Bonne Terre’s elected aldermen.

The next council meeting is May 10, when it is expected the resignation will be formally accepted by the rest of the board members.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve the wonderful citizens of this city for the past six years, and I’m confident that the dedicated leadership will continue some of the excellent progress we’ve been able to make,” Hubbard read to the chamber members from his prepared statement on his phone. “…Stephanie and I are extremely excited about the next chapter in our lives and want to thank everyone for all their support over the past six years.

“The future of Bonne Terre is very bright. With the passing of both the property tax and the new Prop 1 for our first responders, the foundation has been set for excellent growth for years to come.”

Ward 3 Alderman Erik Schonhardt is currently mayor pro tem. Hubbard has been mayor since 2016. He had two years left on his current term.

