IML to hold town hall meeting on bond issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the upcoming June 2 municipal election, the city of Iron Mountain Lake will have a bond issue for voters to decide on.

The city is asking for a $500,000 bond for infrastructure.

“It’s for the purpose of constructing, extending, repairing and improving the roads and bridges of the city,” City Clerk Julie Pearson said.

An informational town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the pavilion on the west side of the lake. Pearson said that no specific projects are yet planned.

“Nothing is planned yet, we are still speaking with a couple of engineers,” she said. “It is open to the public so that discussion can be held.

"We have invited our representative Stephanie Bogue from GilmoreBell here to help answer questions. We have estimates on numbers, we don’t have any definite figures yet. That’s where a lot of questions can be asked and answered.”

For more information contact the city of Iron Mountain Lake at 573-734-2042

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.