IML to hold town hall meeting on bond issue
IML to hold town hall meeting on bond issue

Iron Mountain Lake

Iron Mountain Lake will be asking residents to approve a bond issue on June 2.

 Macey Adams

In the upcoming June 2 municipal election, the city of Iron Mountain Lake will have a bond issue for voters to decide on.

The city is asking for a $500,000 bond for infrastructure. 

“It’s for the purpose of constructing, extending, repairing and improving the roads and bridges of the city,” City Clerk Julie Pearson said.

An informational town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the pavilion on the west side of the lake. Pearson said that no specific projects are yet planned.

“Nothing is planned yet, we are still speaking with a couple of engineers,” she said. “It is open to the public so that discussion can be held.

"We have invited our representative Stephanie Bogue from GilmoreBell here to help answer questions. We have estimates on numbers, we don’t have any definite figures yet. That’s where a lot of questions can be asked and answered.”

For more information contact the city of Iron Mountain Lake at 573-734-2042

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

