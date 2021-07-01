 Skip to main content
Independence Day Closings
Independence Day Closings

Several municipal, county and state offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day. 

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash will be picked up on Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash will be picked up on Tuesday.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Monday. There will be double trash pickup on Tuesday, July 6.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed half a day on Friday and all day on Monday.

Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday

Park Hills will be closed Monday. There will be no trash service. Trash pickup usually scheduled Monday will be Tuesday.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Monday.

Additionally, the offices of the Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News will be closed Monday. 

