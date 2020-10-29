Inmates to receive stimulus checks

"I don't think that was the intent of the federal stimulus package, but I think the feds had to put it together so hastily, they didn't consider factors like this," Henderson said. "I don't think stimulus money at all was supposed to go to prisoners. It was supposed to go to the hardworking men and women who needed it to keep a roof over their heads, not for prisoners whose room and board they're already paying for."

Missouri Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Karen Pojmann said the DOC does not manage federal Economic Impact Payment processes and procedures.

"We simply provide the appropriate information and forms to offenders and their families," she said. "Announcements and forms have been provided to offenders through computer tablets and facility libraries and have been sent to families and friends subscribing to the department’s e-mail list."

Yaman Salahi, a partner at Lieff Cabraser and one of the attorneys representing plaintiff Colin Scholl et. al., said the judge’s ruling was “a blessing.”