Iron County awarded $30,000 for emergency communications

The Trump Administration, along with Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, announced Friday that the USDA is investing $31,390 to improve emergency communications in Iron County.
“Modern emergency communications infrastructure is vital to the safety of rural Missourians and essential for first responders to adequately serve rural communities, businesses, and residents,” said Case. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural communities, like Iron County, in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Iron County 911 Communications will use a $31,390 Economic Impact Initiative Grant to purchase equipment needed to improve emergency communications within the county. New computers, digital mobile radios, and updated software will replace aging communication equipment that is no longer reliable. This purchase will provide for better emergency response time to the citizens of Iron County.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. Grant applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
