Iron County awarded $30,000 for emergency communications

The Trump Administration, along with Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, announced Friday that the USDA is investing $31,390 to improve emergency communications in Iron County.

“Modern emergency communications infrastructure is vital to the safety of rural Missourians and essential for first responders to adequately serve rural communities, businesses, and residents,” said Case. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural communities, like Iron County, in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Iron County 911 Communications will use a $31,390 Economic Impact Initiative Grant to purchase equipment needed to improve emergency communications within the county. New computers, digital mobile radios, and updated software will replace aging communication equipment that is no longer reliable. This purchase will provide for better emergency response time to the citizens of Iron County.