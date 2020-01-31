{{featured_button_text}}
Iron County Coroner seeks reelection in November

Current Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison is seeking reelection to the position in the November elections. The life-long resident of Iron County is also a licensed funeral director and pre-need agent for Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob as well as the branch manager and loan officer for Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan in Ironton.

Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison is seeking reelection to the position during the fall elections.

Harbison says he’s a family man and his motto is “Family First.” As the current coroner for Iron County, Harbison said he is running for reelection in 2020 because he wants to continue to serve families throughout the county.

“I might be in Des Arc at midnight, then in Viburnum at 4 a.m.,” said Harbison. “I go where the coroner has to go; where the people need me."

Harbinson explained his role as county coroner and why he feels that the position has been, and will remain, a good fit for him.

“It is my job to determine the cause and manner of death in cases that fall under my jurisdiction,” Harbinson said. “While my job involves science and facts, my heart is in the caring and understanding. I’m oftentimes dealing with families in their most difficult times.

“I take each case very seriously, and I’m dedicated to it, which is why I’m running for reelection in 2020,” he said.

In addition to his duties as county coroner, Harbison is the branch manager and loan officer for Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan in Ironton. He is also a licensed funeral director and preneed agent for Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.

“I have dual careers, which prompts some interesting questions,” Harbison explained. “I was a banker before I became a coroner, and I truly feel the Lord led me to run for the office of coroner.

“I’m immensely grateful to be able to have two positions for which I’m very passionate,” Harbison said. “Banking is a job I am passionate about which allows me to provide for my family, and being the coroner is a job I enjoy which allows me to serve the people of Iron County.”

“I’m available anytime when someone passes away in Iron County, and I’m on the scene for any case that falls under my jurisdiction, whether that be at a home, in an accident, or wherever the job may lead me.”

With the birth of his daughter, Emerson, in 2016, Harbison said he knew having two 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week jobs would not allow him the family time he wanted with his daughter or wife, Megan. Harbison said this is what led him to once again accept a position in banking, in combination with being the Iron County coroner.

He went on to say that being a banker has not interfered with the duties of the coroner’s position, and from day one, Ozarks’ management has been very supportive about the time he devotes to being the coroner for Iron County.

Harbison and his wife were raised in Iron County and both graduated from Arcadia Valley High School. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce and sits on the board for the Southeast Economic Development Fund (SEEDS$).

Harbison said in terms of his qualifications for the position, he has completed more than 100 hours of continuing education in death investigative training, working with medical examiners and death investigators who are ranked as the best in the state. He has also trained as a Medicolegal Death Investigator through Saint Louis University, a course that is accredited by 15 professional organizations across the United States.

“I’m committed to serving Iron County,” he added. “Megan and I are anchored here, we want to continue the traditions and values we were raised with, and we want our daughter to experience all of that as well; I love the people of Iron County.”

Primary elections will be in August 2020 with the general election coming in November 2020. 

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

