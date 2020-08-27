Iron County sheriff contests August election

A petition has been filed in Iron County Court on behalf of Sheriff Roger Medley, contesting the primary election on Aug. 4.
The petition filed last week alleges that several irregularities occurred during the election, and requests the court to order the sheriff’s primary election to be redone.
Medley sought re-election as the county sheriff in the Aug. 4 election but was defeated by challenger and former-Iron County Deputy Jeff Burkett.
Medley’s petition states multiple claims supporting his request for a new election.
Among the allegations listed in the document is that two days after the election, it was reported to the Iron County Commissioners that approximately 170 election ballots were missing and/or unaccounted for, resulting in a contradiction of the official counting of the votes and numbers reported on Aug. 4.
The petition states that at least one precinct — the Ghermaville precinct — received the wrong ballots, with the incorrect ballots being used from 6 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m on the election day.
It is also alleged that constituents who had registered to vote at the Iron County Courthouse in a correct and timely manner were turned away and told they were unregistered.
At multiple precincts, the petition states voters were not allowed to place their ballots in the electronic counting machine, and instead, those ballots were taken directly from voters by the election judges in violation of Missouri Statute.
The filing cites alleged instances of other statute violations, including the claim that at least one election judge worked a poll despite being the mother-in-law of a candidate for sheriff, Ben Starnes.
Further, Medley’s petition claims that voters living in a long-term care facility known as Belleview Valley Nursing Home received absentee ballots days after the election was held.
A day before Medley’s petition was filed, on Aug 19, the Iron County Clerk at the time of the election, Stephanie Lebron, resigned from her position.
The petition states at the Iron County Commission meeting on Aug. 6, Lebron openly stated that there was no control or vetting process in place to prevent unregistered voters and felons from voting. The claim is made that with no process in place, ineligible voters were allowed to vote, and eligible voters were turned away.
The list of irregularities alleged in Medley’s petition ends stating, “It is believed other irregularities exist and will come to light in the immediate future.”
In addition to seeking a new election, Medley is requesting that the court order the Iron County Clerk’s Office to cooperate in producing information regarding the alleged irregularities, including any and all communication to and from the office regarding the primary election, election judges, and any evidence of fraud or violation of law discovered by the county clerk.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled to take place in Iron County Court Wednesday. The Iron County Court Clerk's Office said they were awaiting an answer from the judge in the matter as of Thursday afternoon.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
