Iron County sheriff contests August election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A petition has been filed in Iron County Court on behalf of Sheriff Roger Medley, contesting the primary election on Aug. 4.

The petition filed last week alleges that several irregularities occurred during the election, and requests the court to order the sheriff’s primary election to be redone.

Medley sought re-election as the county sheriff in the Aug. 4 election but was defeated by challenger and former-Iron County Deputy Jeff Burkett.

Medley’s petition states multiple claims supporting his request for a new election.

Among the allegations listed in the document is that two days after the election, it was reported to the Iron County Commissioners that approximately 170 election ballots were missing and/or unaccounted for, resulting in a contradiction of the official counting of the votes and numbers reported on Aug. 4.

The petition states that at least one precinct — the Ghermaville precinct — received the wrong ballots, with the incorrect ballots being used from 6 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m on the election day.

It is also alleged that constituents who had registered to vote at the Iron County Courthouse in a correct and timely manner were turned away and told they were unregistered.