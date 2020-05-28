Iron Mountain Lake sees many races June 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The small community of Iron Mountain Lake has a number of candidates running races for council wards, and a bond issue for improvements will appear on the ballot, as well.

Three people are running for Iron Mountain Lake mayor. The late Roger Stodgell died earlier this month from heart complications at the age of 66.

Charlie Wiles, 63, the current Property Standards Enforcement officer for the city, says he wants to give citizens of the community an opportunity to become active in the process of local government.

“I believe the experience I have gained as a result of being successfully self-employed for the past 15 years will give every tax-paying citizen a fiscal accountability that has not been seen in a while,” he said. “I still believe in government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Matthew Shane French is also running for mayor of Iron Mountain Lake.

French and his wife, Jennifer, have three children and he has an associate degree in business administration from Ozark Technical College.