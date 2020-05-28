Iron Mountain Lake sees many races June 2

The small community of Iron Mountain Lake has a number of candidates running races for council wards, and a bond issue for improvements will appear on the ballot, as well.
Three people are running for Iron Mountain Lake mayor. The late Roger Stodgell died earlier this month from heart complications at the age of 66.
Charlie Wiles, 63, the current Property Standards Enforcement officer for the city, says he wants to give citizens of the community an opportunity to become active in the process of local government.
“I believe the experience I have gained as a result of being successfully self-employed for the past 15 years will give every tax-paying citizen a fiscal accountability that has not been seen in a while,” he said. “I still believe in government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Matthew Shane French is also running for mayor of Iron Mountain Lake.
French and his wife, Jennifer, have three children and he has an associate degree in business administration from Ozark Technical College.
“I am running because Iron Mountain Lake has a lot of potential,” he said. “It has had some issues in the past, but I believe the citizens here really want their city cleaned up, really want their city back to where it used to be. I believe we can get it there.
“One of the things I’ve been telling people, I think it is time that the citizens out here get their voice back. I’ve lived here approximately four years, and in those four years I’ve seen that the city has been ‘this is what you do, and that’s just the way it’s going to happen.'
"I would really like to see the citizens out here be able to have a say-so in how things happen out here. There’s a lot of good people out here, they’ve got a lot of good ideas, they’ve got a lot of good things they want done out here and they’ve had roadblocks put in their way the last few years and I would like to see those roadblocks taken down.”
Mayoral candidate Chad Bailey did not respond to the Daily Journal.
Councilperson Ward 1 incumbent Bill Terpening is running unopposed.
For Councilperson Ward 2, Anthony Gray faces Allen Grafton. Neither responded to the Daily Journal for comment.
For Councilperson Ward 3, Jody Montgomery is opposed by David D. Manning. Neither responded to the Daily Journal for comment.
For Councilperson Ward 3 (one year term unexpired), Edward Harr Jr. is running unopposed.
Bond Issue
In the June 2 municipal election, the city of Iron Mountain Lake will also have a bond issue for voters to decide.
The city is asking for a $500,000 bond for infrastructure. City Clerk Julie Pearson explained that, if passed, the funds would be used for "constructing, extending, repairing and improving the roads and bridges of the city."
“Nothing is planned yet, we are still speaking with a couple of engineers,” she said.
For more information, contact the city of Iron Mountain Lake at 573-734-2042.
