Jacobsen files as Republican

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen has filed for reelection as a Republican.
While St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock and Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff Gary Stolzer announced their party switch recently (from Democrat to Republican), Jacobsen made his party switch six months ago.
Jacobsen said he made the announcement of his party switch on Facebook on Aug. 27. He filed for reelection Tuesday.
He said the party switch was a decision he did not make out of haste or without merit.
"When I decided to seek the Office of Sheriff, I knew I had the ability and drive to do a good job for the citizens of Washington County and Missouri," he said. "I knew the job wasn’t going to be easy or without great personal sacrifice to not only me but my family.
"I knew I had a great support group and had many people in my corner. I knew the 'ins' and 'outs' of the sheriff’s office and had a great understanding of the budgetary and administrative responsibilities required to be a successful sheriff. I had a great understanding of the oath I had taken when I first became a peace officer in 2004."
"When the Democrat sheriff I was serving announced he was not seeking another term, he approached me and asked me to run," he said. "I was absolutely elated that he had such respect for me, that he would consider me. I obviously agreed and began speaking with my family and prospective supporters.
"The first memorable question I was asked was are you running on a Democrat or Republican ticket. Wow, I really had not thought about that."
He had never really considered if he was Democrat or a Republican. He said he's always voted for the person he thought would best be suited for the position regardless of party affiliations. Most of his family were Republicans, while some were Democrats.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was torn, how do I fit into either party? I felt like the Office of Sheriff was really a neutral position due in part because we serve all walks of life equally regardless of party affiliation. I was right, WE do, but we also do more, we serve as the protector of constitutional rights of our citizens from infringement.
"I decided I would seek the Democrat nomination for sheriff, and in August of 2016, I won that nomination. I ran a clean and respectable campaign and won the November election. I was sworn into office in January 2017, and immediately got to work doing the job."
He said this is his first elected office and he had not really watched much politics before he won the election.
"I soon found myself following politics and following the affairs of our country," he said. "I have always been pro-life, pro-military, pro-law enforcement and pro-gun.
"I watched highly televised issues concerning law enforcement, mass killings, acts of terrorism, and other hot-button topics. As I watched them, I couldn’t help but see how negatively law enforcement was being portrayed by certain groups. I watched certain elected officials portray law enforcement as the enemy and ridicule us for every action.
"I watched how certain elected officials were trying to strip law-abiding citizens of their constitutionally-protected right to keep and bear arms. I found myself very interested in the views of political figures, their actions and their words alike. I found myself siding more and more with the views and actions of the Republican party."
He said he can not say one issue brought him to that realization.
"But I knew wholeheartedly I was a Republican. I had enough and decided I would speak with my family and explain my views and my decision. I then needed to announce it to the citizens I was elected to serve. So, on August 27, 2019, as I have done with other important issues concerning my position, (I) used the platform of Facebook and announced my decision.
"I was recently asked about my decision and the process I used in making it. I determined it needed to be explained in a little more detail, which I hope I did. If anyone has any questions or concerns, as always, feel free to contact me at any time."
As of press time, no one has filed against Jacobsen. Filing ends March 31.