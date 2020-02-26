Jacobsen files as Republican

"The first memorable question I was asked was are you running on a Democrat or Republican ticket. Wow, I really had not thought about that."

He had never really considered if he was Democrat or a Republican. He said he's always voted for the person he thought would best be suited for the position regardless of party affiliations. Most of his family were Republicans, while some were Democrats.

"I was torn, how do I fit into either party? I felt like the Office of Sheriff was really a neutral position due in part because we serve all walks of life equally regardless of party affiliation. I was right, WE do, but we also do more, we serve as the protector of constitutional rights of our citizens from infringement.

"I decided I would seek the Democrat nomination for sheriff, and in August of 2016, I won that nomination. I ran a clean and respectable campaign and won the November election. I was sworn into office in January 2017, and immediately got to work doing the job."

He said this is his first elected office and he had not really watched much politics before he won the election.

"I soon found myself following politics and following the affairs of our country," he said. "I have always been pro-life, pro-military, pro-law enforcement and pro-gun.