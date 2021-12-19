Jail to add security updates

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief meeting Tuesday to approve more security measures and approve the 2022 budget.

IT Director Jared Faulkner approached the commission about adding security equipment to the jail.

“This is the facial recognition software that we are going to install in our jail system,” he said. “We are going to use it as our trial base for the rest of the county.

"I have three bids on this, this software is actually a sole provider, but these three companies use this software to do this. One of these is a state contract, but as you can see, the state bid is higher than the other two.”

The commission approved the contract with Elliott Systems for $15,620 as a sole source provider.

In other business, the commission approved a new union contract for four years with the Teamsters Local #600 for Road and Bridge employees.

After having a public meeting the previous day, the commission also approved the 2022 county budget.

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich gave a few details on the budget.

“We had a question yesterday about projected revenue for 2022. The estimate will be about $44 million, which includes cash reserves and estimated expenses will be in excess of $37 million,” he said.

County Clerk Kevin Engler also weighed in on the budget.

“It’s a 73-page document and it is on our website. If you want to look at the line items that are budgeted, you can look on our website," he said. "You can look and see what bills have been paid. I think it’s a lot more transparent than a lot of places.”

During departmental reports, the commission recognized Floodplain Manager Charles “Bob” Turner for being certified as a certified floodplain manager by the Association of State Floodplain Managers.

In recognizing Turner, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher spoke about the certification.

“This is the same as a master’s degree in engineering,” he said. “I am very proud of Bob for his work, his experience. He worked hard for this, it’s not a gimme, at all.”

Turner stated that it was a three-hour exam based upon 500 pages of information.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday morning in the commission room of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington. The website for the St. Francois County government is https://sfcgov.org.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

