Jail updates wrapping up

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is finishing up on two notable upgrades to the jail facility.
A new electric door control system has just come online and a new quarantine wing has been added to separate COVID-infected offenders from the general inmate population.
The control system remotely locks and unlocks cell doors for the movement of prisoners. Deputy Hardy White spoke about the new control system and why it was needed.
“All the relays were old technology,” he said. “It got to the point where they didn’t make the relays anymore. We bought everything in the market to keep it going and we run out of them.”
While they were updating the control system, a separate control room called the “satellite” that had been unused for some time was brought back online to improve security and monitoring in the jail.
With the new system, a deputy can watch the computer monitors that show a layout of the jail and see on the display what doors in the wing are locked and unlocked. White pointed out that the deputy can pick a door with the computer mouse and lock or unlock that door. When the door unlocks, the computer sounds a chime.
Using CARES Act funds supplied by the federal government, the new quarantine cells are a major improvement in preventing the spread of airborne disease for the sheriff’s department. When an offender is brought in and is suspected of being infected, Hardy said that the deputies bring them in from the sally port through a separate door to the wing.
“Once you have come in that door, you are in a negative pressure environment,” he said. “It will be drawing air, not pushing air.”
The first room is the shower room where the suspect can clean up and change to institutional clothing if they are to be kept for any length of time.
There are three regular cells with a bunk, latrine and sink. The next room is what is called a “dry cell” with only a floor drain where a prisoner will be kept if suspected of hiding contraband on their body.
“There’s a big problem in a jail with people bringing things in body cavities,” White said. “It’s a constant battle. We have people that come in here and there’s an 80% chance there’s something hidden somewhere that isn’t legal for you to look.
"You have to do your best to not get that into the general population. This is a good place for that to happen.”
The last room is an office where the deputies book the offender into the jail and control the lights and all other conditions of the quarantine wing.
“Anytime someone is held in here, we are going to have an officer posted in here,” White said. “It is designed to function completely separate from the rest of the facility.”
Although the wing was built with funds for COVID quarantine, White noted that other afflictions can be properly dealt with in the new wing after COVID concerns subside.
“There’s always been airborne pathogens that we have had to be aware of,” he said. “You’ve got tuberculosis and hepatitis and other things. After that’s over, it will lend itself to those things as well. It’s not a one trick pony.”
White stated that staff will ideally try to keep only one prisoner per cell during their quarantine.
“It’s on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “We would seek guidance from medical professionals before we would ever put more than one person in a cell.”
