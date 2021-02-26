Jail updates wrapping up

“Once you have come in that door, you are in a negative pressure environment,” he said. “It will be drawing air, not pushing air.”

The first room is the shower room where the suspect can clean up and change to institutional clothing if they are to be kept for any length of time.

There are three regular cells with a bunk, latrine and sink. The next room is what is called a “dry cell” with only a floor drain where a prisoner will be kept if suspected of hiding contraband on their body.

“There’s a big problem in a jail with people bringing things in body cavities,” White said. “It’s a constant battle. We have people that come in here and there’s an 80% chance there’s something hidden somewhere that isn’t legal for you to look.

"You have to do your best to not get that into the general population. This is a good place for that to happen.”

The last room is an office where the deputies book the offender into the jail and control the lights and all other conditions of the quarantine wing.

“Anytime someone is held in here, we are going to have an officer posted in here,” White said. “It is designed to function completely separate from the rest of the facility.”