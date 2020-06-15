Janet Barton passes away at age 76

“When you put students first as a teacher, and go above and beyond what’s needed, you can’t do any better,” Henderson said. “If you get into teaching, you go into it because you love kids and want to make a difference and I think she definitely accomplished that goal. She impacted a lot of lives.”

Barton won her share of recognition over the years. She was a Star Teacher for Missouri for two years; Missouri History Teacher of the Year; and DAR Teacher of the Year of St. Francois County. She said she was the first woman to receive the Outstanding Service Award from the Bonne Terre Jaycees. She also received a leadership award from Missouri Community Betterment and an Outstanding School Board Member Award from the Missouri Association of Rural Educators.

Counts said watching her mother in action was often inspiring and amazing to watch. And she was easy to pick out of a crowd.

“She could be flamboyant at times. A lot of people knew her from her jewelry and her fingernail color. She had crazy-colored nails,” Counts said. “She was fun, and great with advice.

“If you didn’t know her when you walked into a room, you knew her by the time you walked out.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

