JeffCo approves mask mandate

Jefferson County approved a mask order on Wednesday, the third county in the region to add coronavirus restrictions in recent days, after a persistent — but so far unsuccessful — campaign by area health officials imploring Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to mandate masks statewide.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged for the past month, breaking records nearly every day. Hospital leaders have publicly called on Parson to require masks for the past two weeks. He has so far refused.

But last Thursday, Franklin County, next to Jefferson, passed a mask order. Boone County, home to Columbia, passed a similar requirement on Tuesday. That same day, St. Charles County officials ordered an 11 p.m. curfew at bars and restaurants.

St. Louis and St. Louis County have had mask orders in place since the spring.

The issue has been a source of tension for months in Jefferson County. Residents protested outside the health department when a similar order was proposed in the summer. The health board passed a mandate in August, and then unanimously revoked it the following day after residents questioned whether they had been appropriately notified of the vote.

On Wednesday, the health board voted 3-2 in favor.