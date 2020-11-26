JeffCo approves mask mandate

Jefferson County approved a mask order on Wednesday, the third county in the region to add coronavirus restrictions in recent days, after a persistent — but so far unsuccessful — campaign by area health officials imploring Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to mandate masks statewide.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged for the past month, breaking records nearly every day. Hospital leaders have publicly called on Parson to require masks for the past two weeks. He has so far refused.
But last Thursday, Franklin County, next to Jefferson, passed a mask order. Boone County, home to Columbia, passed a similar requirement on Tuesday. That same day, St. Charles County officials ordered an 11 p.m. curfew at bars and restaurants.
St. Louis and St. Louis County have had mask orders in place since the spring.
The issue has been a source of tension for months in Jefferson County. Residents protested outside the health department when a similar order was proposed in the summer. The health board passed a mandate in August, and then unanimously revoked it the following day after residents questioned whether they had been appropriately notified of the vote.
On Wednesday, the health board voted 3-2 in favor.
The move makes Jefferson the third area county with Republican leadership to buck Parson’s example.
Jefferson County’s order applies to people 10 years old and older, and requires them to wear a face mask when in public spaces near people from outside their household. Exceptions include being outdoors and 6 feet away from others, and eating or drinking in a restaurant, if tables are spaced 6 feet apart.
The order takes effect on Friday, and lasts until noon on Dec. 27.
“The thing we need to remember most importantly out of this is that it isn’t about restricting individuals, it’s about saving lives,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in a statement.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged across the Midwest in recent weeks. On Wednesday the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 145 new COVID-19 admissions, and a record 895 total hospitalized coronavirus patients in area BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital facilities.
